Family’s Car Plunges Into Drain To Dodge Monkeys – Heroic Rescue Caught On Camera!

A family of six had a frightening episode last Saturday when their car skidded and fell into a large drain in Perak.

Reportedly, a mother driving a black Proton Iriz with her four kids, aged 1 to 13, and her sister-in-law had swerved to avoid monkeys on the road, causing the crash.

A video of the incident, posted by @mrkay on TikTok, has since gone viral. The clip captures the heart-stopping moments as the adult passengers tried to rescue the children from the sinking vehicle, with help from passersby.

@_mrkay_ Akak ni terbabas langgar tiang lampu then jatuh ke sungai..nasib baik abg ni ada..tq org baik ♬ original sound – Mr kay

Kerian District Police Chief, Superintendent Juna Yusoff, shared on Facebook that the victims were heading from Selama to Bagan Serai when disaster struck.

All the victims were rescued by members of the public at the scene and were taken to Parit Buntar Hospital for outpatient treatment. Kerian District Police Chief, Superintendent Juna Yusoff.

Superintendent Juna added that all the victims were discharged after medical checks confirmed that they received no serious injuries. The case is being investigated under Rule 10, Section 6(1) of the Malaysian Traffic Rules 166/59.

Many praised the quick actions of the mother and bystanders for staying composed during the critical moment.

