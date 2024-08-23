[Watch] Feline Fiasco: Cat Takes Luxury Dump On Influencer’s Lamborghini

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a story that’s equal parts hilarious and cringe-worthy, a mischievous orange cat in Shah Alam, Selangor, took the phrase “living the high life” to a whole new level when it chose to lounge atop influencer Asyraf Arsad’s sleek Lamborghini.

But this feline’s luxury joyride didn’t end there – it decided to leave a rather smelly surprise on the supercar’s pristine surface.

Footage of the incident, which quickly went viral on TikTok, shows the audacious cat making itself right at home on Asyraf’s prized possession.

As the influencer strolled by, the cat nonchalantly yawned, seemingly unfazed that it was perched on a car worth more than most people’s annual salaries.

However, the real shock came later when Asyraf returned to his vehicle only to discover a substantial pile of cat droppings adorning the top of his Lamborghini.

The culprit had vanished, but the incriminating paw prints left behind told the whole story.

Surprisingly, Asyraf took the whole situation in stride, laughing off the incident and noting that the poop didn’t emit too foul an odour and could be easily washed away.

The Takeaway: Don’t Learn It the Hard Way

Social media users praised the influencer for his cool and collected reaction, with many commending him for not losing his temper over the unexpected “gift” left by his feline visitor.

While the cat’s motives remain a mystery, animal experts suggest that changes in the feline’s routine or environment could have triggered this unusual behaviour.

In the end, this tale serves as a reminder that no matter how much we humans might value our material possessions, to our furry friends, a Lamborghini is another place to take a dump.

And that’s a lesson we could all stand to learn from – just maybe not the hard way, as poor Asyraf did.

At least the man himself was directly spared from the cat’s unorthodox blessing.

