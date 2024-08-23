Sinkhole Opens In Heart Of KL, Rescue Underway For Trapped Woman

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman from India is suspected to have fallen into a sinkhole that suddenly appeared on the sidewalk along Jalan Masjid India in the city centre this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department reported receiving an emergency call at 8.22am.

The department stated that the victim, an Indian national, is believed to have fallen into the eight-metre deep hole.

Search and rescue operation is ongoing, with the Special Tactical Operation, Rescue Team and K-9 units currently on-site.

Source: Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department

A response team team consisting of 15 firefighters, two fire trucks and two quick-response motorcycles from the Hang Tuah and Titiwangsa stations were deployed.

The sinkhole is located in front of Wisma Melayu, near Masjid India.

MORE TO COME

