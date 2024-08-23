DAP’s Steven Sim Faces Accusations Of Cronyism, Private Secretary Denies Claim She Has No Office

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the high-stakes game of Malaysian politics, where every move is scrutinized, and every misstep can be costly, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong has found himself in the crosshairs of an opposition-leaning keyboard warrior.

The accusation? That Sim has engaged in nepotism and cronyism by appointing “his gal (amoi)” to a top position within the Human Resources Ministry.

But as the dust settles and the facts come to light, it appears that this attempt to shame and discredit the Bukit Mertajam MP is nothing more than a desperate ploy to score political points.

It turns out that the woman in question is not even Sim’s wife, and the scandal claims within the ministry seem to be built on sand.

It was also alleged that Sim’s private secretary, Karmun Loh, had no office to work in as Leong had taken her room.

Loh replied to @tiupangin on Twitter to dispel the claim, stating: “Erm.. I ada bilik.” (I have a room).

The Anatomy of an Accusation

The accusations, originating from a post by Ismael Wong (@tiupangin) on the X platform, paint a picture of corruption and favouritism.

They allege that Sim has appointed Radiance Leong as the communications director, granting her control over budgets, a personal driver, and a Toyota Vios, all while displacing other officers and claiming credit for their work.

But as the saying goes, extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and the evidence here is sorely lacking.

DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) chief Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen has defended Sim, labelling the allegations as “untrue and malicious.”

Yii notes that while ruffling feathers is a natural part of the job, Sim and his team remain an open book, accountable and with nothing to hide.

As someone directly involved in the office, all these allegations are untrue & malicious. Dnt know source of this, but I guess one of perils of job is it is natural that we may ruff some feathers, but we are an open book, will remain accountable & hv ntg to hide. https://t.co/fhnQTdkB31 — Kelvin yii (@Kelvinyii88) August 23, 2024

The Power of Public Opinion

It’s a sentiment echoed by commenters who have called out Ismael Wong for his slanderous accusations.

Some have even pointed out that Sim’s assertiveness in combating human trafficking has likely made him a target for those who would prefer to see the status quo maintained.

Interestingly, he is keeping mum as to whether he will vie for the state DAP chief post in the party elections next month amidst the baseless accusations of cronyism levelled against him.

The truth is, in the world of politics, it’s all too easy to make baseless accusations and hope that something sticks.

The anonymity of the internet and the willingness of some to believe the worst of their political opponents create a fertile ground for smear campaigns and character assassinations.

Sim may be a political figure, but he is also human, entitled to the same fairness and respect that we would demand for ourselves.

Let us not be so quick to judge, condemn, or believe the worst of others simply because it aligns with our political biases.

Amoi je kau panggil Radiance? Dia ni punya la kuat kerja. Trustworthy & efficient. Jangan la kacau org yang rajin bekerja. https://t.co/kg8gXn63W7 — dyana sofya (@dyanasmd) August 23, 2024

READ MORE: DAP MP Steven Sim Spends RM7.5k From Own Pocket To Buy Motorbike For Delivery Rider

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.