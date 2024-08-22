RFID Road Rage: The Toll Troubles And Tips You Need To Know

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The introduction of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems was meant to make life easier for road users across Malaysia.

But for some, the journey through toll plazas has been anything but smooth, with RFID tags occasionally failing to scan.

This hiccup forces drivers into an awkward dance of reversing and retrying, or worse, switching lanes altogether, much to the frustration of fellow motorists.

So much so that it has given rise to the meme that RFID stands for “Reverse, Forward, If Cannot, Do It Again.”

Master the Art of RFID: Zalya’s Essential Tips for Toll Triumph

On the social media platform X, user Zalya Zahari shared some insider tips to dodge these RFID dilemmas.

“People are still wary of using RFID, but if you follow the guidelines, you won’t need to back up for a second try,” she tweeted.

With three years of RFID experience, Zalya swears by its cost-effectiveness over Smart Tag and assures that most tolls now support RFID.

Here are her top tips to ensure a smooth toll experience:

First-Time Fixes: If your tag is slightly crooked after sticking it on, don’t peel it off. It can still be read, even if it’s a bit lopsided.

Slow Your Roll: Approach the toll plaza at a speed below 20 km/h to give the system time to scan your tag.

Keep Your Distance: Avoid tailgating. Your RFID tag might not get read if you’re too close to the car in front.

Top Up Early: Add funds to your e-wallet at least 15 minutes before reaching the toll. Zalya’s sister once got stuck because she topped up at the last minute.

Proper Placement: Stick the RFID tag on the designated spot, either on the left headlight or the top left corner of the windshield. Ensure it’s one hand’s width away from the car body and not too close to the metal.

Hopefully, these tips will help future-proof the RFID system, which was touted as a convenient solution but has disappointed users.

