Lost In Transit: The Unseen Struggles of Rohingya Children In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the heart of Malaysia, far from the glittering skyscrapers and vibrant street markets, lies a story of resilience and hope—a tale woven by the dreams of Rohingya children.

Fleeing unimaginable horrors in Myanmar, these young refugees now face a new battle: securing an education in a land that offers them little more than temporary refuge.

Since 2010, the Rohingya Education Centre, led by Datin Nur Azlina Abdul Aziz, has been a beacon of hope for over 700 children across six locations, including Gombak, Kuantan, and Klang.

The students, ranging from 6 to 19 years old, enrol through community outreach and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The students pay RM50 a month if they can afford the fees.

They learn the same subjects taught in public schools here, yet their path diverges.

An option is to sit for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE).

Exploring Alternative Educational Pathways

The education centres face several obstacles, including difficulty finding and affording IGCSE teachers, the high cost of books, and the risk of students not performing well in the exams.

An alternative plan is to channel the students into Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), but this can only be successful if the students have a primary education.

The monthly cost to fund a student is approximately RM200.

While the centres receive occasional support from corporate sponsors through food, school bags, and stationeries, they desperately need money to pay the teachers’ salaries.

Sometimes, volunteer teachers, including Rohingya, step in to help, and the students learn their mother tongue.

Drying Up of Public Donations Amid Anti-Rohingya Sentiment

However, the stakes are high, with limited resources and the ever-present risk of students underperforming.

“How do we afford this?” Nur Azlina told The Rakyat Post, echoing the pressing concern of funding the RM6,000 to RM7,000 IGCSE examination fee per student.

The answer is elusive, with corporate sponsors dwindling and public donations drying up amid anti-Rohingya sentiment.

The Ukraine crisis has further strained international support, leaving the centre to rely on the generosity of close friends and the United Nations.

The Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) agreed to fund Rohingya in Malaysia with USD50 million in 2018, but this has been met with public opposition, with some suggesting that the Rohingya should go to Qatar instead.

Nevertheless, the QFFD has set up clinics for refugees in Kedah, Johor, and the Klang Valley, but the refugees still face difficulties in communication and accessing essential services.

Immigration Challenges Hindering Student Admissions

Despite the challenges, there are glimmers of success.

Nur Azalina said fifteen students from the centres have taken the SPM exams, and three are now studying at a university in the Philippines on full scholarships.

Yet, opportunities like these are rare.

The International Islamic University Malaysia (UIA) has expressed interest in admitting some Rohingya students, recognizing their potential and the importance of providing them with access to higher education. Unfortunately, the immigration hurdles and bureaucratic red tape often prove insurmountable, preventing these students from seizing the chance to further their studies.

Caught Between Borders: The Legal Uncertainty Facing Rohingya Refugees in Malaysia

The Rohingya community in Malaysia is trapped in a legal limbo.

With no right to work, many are forced into precarious jobs, such as collecting scrap metal or working in unregulated sectors.

Nur Azalina said they obtain sim cards through the black market, which is how the UNHCR communicates with them, and they cannot open bank accounts.

A work preparedness workshop was held in 2018 to help the refugees find jobs, and a pilot project with the government allowed some to work in factories before the COVID-19 pandemic, but this was later discontinued.

Contrary to popular belief, having a UNHCR card does not exempt Rohingya refugees from arrest if they break the law.

Tangkap esok niaga balik la rohingya ni kebal UNHCR kerajaan suka terutama @teresakok https://t.co/Qrk0cTjlbv pic.twitter.com/HsazFJhpUf — Demi Negara (@Kuasaaliens) February 4, 2024

Learning Against the Odds: Rohingya Children Confront Cultural and Educational Barriers

Education is their lifeline, a chance to break free from poverty and statelessness.

Yet, with no written language of their own, the Rohingya children must navigate a foreign curriculum while grappling with cultural barriers.

Their journey is uncertain, their future clouded by prejudice and political inertia.

Malaysia is home to an estimated 109,650 Rohingya, most of whom entered via land through Thailand.

Ironically, while Malaysians are known for their strong support and solidarity with the Palestinian cause, they often display a starkly different attitude towards the Rohingya refugees within their borders.

You cannot say you support Palestine when you are against Rohingya refugees in Malaysia, period. — Danny AKSI 🚩 (@dan_vllngz) August 20, 2024

This dichotomy highlights the need for greater awareness, empathy, and consistency in addressing the plight of all refugees, regardless of their origin or background.

Public sentiment often swings towards xenophobia, fueled by stereotypes and misinformation frequently reinforced by hearsay.

The Rohingya are also disadvantaged by poverty, lack of education and little understanding of the country’s multiracial culture.

The Impossibility of Returning to Myanmar

Returning to Myanmar is not an option.

The brutal military junta that seized power has shown no inclination to ensure the safety and well-being of the Rohingya people.

The regime’s track record of violence, persecution, and human rights abuses against the Rohingya minority leaves little hope for a secure future in Myanmar.

Ethnic Rohingya and Rakhine people are under attack in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.



Myanmar junta forces and the opposition Arakan Army have committed extrajudicial killings and widespread arson against Rohingya, Rakhine, and other civilians. pic.twitter.com/8lyCzuoSmi — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) August 17, 2024

Many are waiting for resettlement in the United States, with a few having already gone to Japan.

Resettlement in Malaysia is not an option, as the country has not signed the UN Refugee Convention.

Witnessing Death and Despair

Moreover, the scars of their harrowing journey to Malaysia remain etched in the minds of the refugees.

Many endured treacherous voyages lasting 30 to 40 days at sea, crammed into overcrowded and unseaworthy boats.

They witnessed the death of fellow passengers, succumbing to starvation, dehydration, and disease.

The despair and hopelessness that engulfed them during those dark days continue to haunt their memories.

READ MORE: Rohingya Refugees Face Envy And Fear In Malaysia

READ MORE: [Watch] Man Angrily Confronts Rohingya Taking Over Selayang Market

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.