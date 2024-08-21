[Watch] Ustaz Azhar Idrus Sparks Debate With ‘Syahid’ Comments Encouraging Resistance Against Rulers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the latest twist in Malaysia’s political landscape, famous preacher Ustaz Azhar Idrus has found himself at the centre of a storm after allegedly suggesting that opposing the government could be seen as a path to ‘syahid’ (martyrdom) in Islam.

This assertion, made during a recent sermon, has drawn sharp criticism and sparked an intense nationwide debate.

In the same sermon, Azhar also spoke against sports and concert events, claiming they weaken people’s faith.

Critics argue that such statements dangerously blur the lines between religious devotion and political activism, potentially inciting unrest.

Some Malaysians have expressed their concerns, highlighting the need for a clear separation between religious teachings and political agendas.

There are also fears that such rhetoric could lead to a repeat of incidents like Memali in Baling, Kedah.

The Memali incident occurred on 19 November 1985, involving an Islamic sect led by Ibrahim Mahmud (Ibrahim Libya) and resulted in the deaths of 14 villagers during a police siege.

However, supporters of Azhar have rushed to his defence, praising his boldness in speaking out against perceived injustices.

Comments on social media reveal a divided public, with some viewing him as a courageous leader and others as a figure who risks inciting division.

As the debate rages on, the question remains: where should the line be drawn between religious influence and political action in Malaysia?

Azhar’s Comments Ignite Debate Amidst Muhyiddin’s Investigation

The timing of Azhar’s remark also added fuel to the fire.

Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is under police investigation for a speech perceived as critical of the former Agong, prompting several police reports, including one from the Pahang Palace.

Muhyiddin has defended his speech, asserting that his comments were factual and not intended to insult the former Agong.

The Pahang Palace has demanded rigorous action against Muhyiddin for his remarks, emphasizing the need to respect sentiments related to race, religion, and royalty.

Muhyiddin has been urged to apologize to Sultan Pahang following the controversial remarks.

Meanwhile, a rally to support the monarch is held in Kuantan, Pahang, today (21 Aug).

