[Watch] Subang Jaya Shootout: Police Hunt Continues For Elusive African Heist Gang Members

The air in Subang Jaya crackled with tension as police engaged in a deadly shootout with a suspect linked to a feared African robbery gang.

According to police, the gang, notorious for its audacious heists and cunning scams, has been active since 2018, leaving a trail of RM8 million in losses and a community on edge.

Despite the successful takedown of one gang member, the mission is far from over.

Police Intensify Manhunt for Remaining Gang Members

Law enforcement’s focus now shifts to locating and apprehending the approximately ten remaining members of this dangerous group, who continue to evade capture.

The intense confrontation unfolded around 7 p.m. on Jalan PJS 9/1, where the suspect, a man in his late 30s, was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with police officers.

Armed with a revolver, the suspect fired five shots, hitting a police vehicle but thankfully causing no injuries to the officers.

The police’s swift and decisive response neutralized the threat, but their determination to dismantle the entire gang remains unyielding.

Dangerous Gang Using Social Media to Lure Victims into Elaborate Traps

Datuk Seri Shuhaily Mohd Zain, Director of Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), commended the collaborative efforts of the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Police Contingents, whose intelligence work has been instrumental in this ongoing operation.

“This gang is armed and highly dangerous,” he warned, highlighting the urgency of capturing those still at large.

The gang’s modus operandi involves luring victims through social media, promising lucrative deals on jewellery or foreign currency exchanges.

These seemingly innocent transactions quickly turn perilous as victims are ambushed, turning their hopes for profit into moments of terror.

High Alert at Exit Points as Police Vow to Pursue Justice

With all exit points in the country on high alert, authorities are prepared for any attempts by the gang to flee using forged passports.

The suspect’s body has been sent to Hospital Serdang for an autopsy, closing one chapter but leaving many more pages to be turned in this high-stakes pursuit.

As the search heats up, the police’s courage and determination show that even though the journey to justice is risky, they are dedicated to following it until every member of this gang is caught.

