Single Mother Fights For Privacy Against A Relentless Datuk Seri Stalker

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 46-year-old single mother has found herself trapped in the clutches of a persistent stalker, a businessman who wields the title of Datuk Seri.

Their story began innocuously enough in 2017 when the real estate agent, the single mother, met the businessman.

What started as a professional relationship gradually evolved into a friendship.

However, by the end of 2020, she noticed unsettling changes in his behaviour.

Rejection Fuels an Obsessive Pursuit

His comments about women turned disrespectful, and his demeanour grew increasingly unnerving.

Sensing danger, she distanced herself from him, but her rejection only fueled his obsession.

Since 2020, she has received over 2,000 e-mails from the Datuk Seri.

These messages, filled with professed love and accompanied by selfies and private photos, represent an invasion of her privacy and a constant reminder of his presence.

In a shocking escalation, he even offered her RM1 million to bear his child, boasting that many women would have taken the offer, further highlighting the extent of his obsession.

Relentless Pursuit Turns a Home into a ‘Love Nest’ of Fear

Despite her repeated warnings, his advances became more aggressive, and he resorted to saying disparaging things about her, such as claiming she was not beautiful.

Bouquets and food items, including satay, appeared at her doorstep, tokens of affection she never desired.

Even the apartment management’s intervention failed to deter him.

After being banned from entering her building, he rented an apartment directly below hers, dubbing it their “love nest” and inviting her to visit.

Though he never lived there, his car was a frequent presence, a haunting reminder of his omnipresence.

Her daughters, too, felt the weight of his obsession, identifying him with fear as the “Datuk Seri.”

A Call for Boundaries

Her life has become a prison of anxiety and surveillance, where privacy is a distant memory and psychological torment arising from unchecked obsession.

Through a press conference facilitated by the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head, Datuk Seri Michael Chong, she bravely shared her ordeal, hoping to put an end to the harassment that has plagued her family.

As the public reflected on her experience, they highlighted the importance of respecting boundaries and the devastating impact of obsession.

Her story is also a call to action for stronger protections against stalking and harassment and a plea for empathy and understanding in a world where love should never be synonymous with fear.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.