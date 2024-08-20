The Dark Side Of Unchecked Screen Time: From Aspiring Doctor To Idolising “Killers”?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent TikTok video, user @greysoyrus, a teacher, shared a concerning experience on the influence of unchecked screen time and media consumption on young children.

In the video, the teacher emphasized how crucial it is for parents to be aware of what their children are exposed to, as even seemingly innocent activities can have a lasting impact on their minds.

@greysoyrus Tak tahu lah game apa yg dia main sampai mcm tu sekali terpengaruh. Sama-samalah kita selamatkan anak-anak kita, masa depan negara kita 🫶🏻 ♬ original sound – fitrazak

The teacher began by discussing how, in the past, students would aspire to become doctors, engineers, or teachers when asked about their ambitions.

However, times have changed, and many children today express interest in becoming gamers or influencers, which the teacher acknowledged as understandable given the shift in societal trends.

However, one particular response from a student left the teacher deeply troubled. When asked about his ambition, the student bluntly stated that he wanted to become a killer.

Shocked by this disturbing answer, the teacher repeatedly questioned the child until he revealed the reasoning behind his choice.

The student admitted that he idolized a character from a game (which was not identified in the video).

This character, according to the student, was cool and awesome because it had killed many people in the game.

The teacher expressed deep sadness and disappointment, stressing that such violent behavior should never be admired or seen as a source of inspiration, especially by someone so young.

The teacher pointed out that while some may dismiss this as typical childish behavior, the consequences of allowing children to freely consume negative content without proper guidance could be disastrous.

If left unchecked, these influences could shape a child’s character and lead to dangerous behavior as they grow older.

The teacher underscored the importance of monitoring children’s screen time, advising parents and educators to stay vigilant in guiding them toward positive content.

After confronting the student about the inappropriateness of idolizing such behavior, the teacher shared that the child eventually stopped playing the game.

To conclude the video, the teacher once again urged parents to take a more active role in supervising their children’s gadget activities.

He stressed that while it’s important to grant children freedom, it should be done in a way that ensures they are not exposed to harmful influences that could affect their growth and development negatively.

The video serves as a sobering reminder of the potential dangers lurking in the digital world and the need for responsible media consumption, especially for young, impressionable minds.

