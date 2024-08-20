From Teacher To Tan Sri: The Incredible Journey Of Tan Sri Devaki Krishnan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Born in 1923 and living to see a century of change, Tan Sri Devaki Ayathurai Krishnan’s life was a remarkable journey of firsts, service, and unyielding dedication to her country and community.

From becoming the first woman elected to public office in Malaysia to her extensive contributions to social welfare, her story is one of courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to justice.

Early Life and Education

(Credit: Global Organisation People of Indian Origin)

Krishnan was born in Port Dickson to a family of Sri Lankan Tamil descent. She was the eldest of six children and studied at St. Mary’s School in Kuala Lumpur (KL). Her mother was a college-trained Tamil school teacher.

After graduation, she too became a teacher, a profession that allowed her to contribute to society from an early age. But her ambitions didn’t stop there – she was destined for greater challenges and achievements.

A Trailblazer in Politics

(Credit: malaysia time tunnel via IG)

In 1952, Krishnan made history by becoming the first woman elected to public office in Malaysia when she won a seat on the KL Municipal Council.

This groundbreaking achievement came at a time when women’s roles were still largely confined to the domestic sphere. Her election was not only a personal triumph but also a significant milestone for Malaysian women, particularly within the Indian community.

Her entry into politics was spurred by her involvement in the Selangor Indian Association, where she served as chairman of the entertainment and social committee. Soon after, she was approached by Datuk Onn Jaafar, founder of the Independence of Malaya Party (IMP), to join the party and stand for election.

Her campaign focused on improving the lives of the women of KL and expanding the city’s social services. After her victory, she became a prominent figure in the city, even being celebrated with a grand parade through the streets of KL after her re-election in 1955.

Social Contributions and Welfare Work

(Credit: varnam malaysia)

Beyond politics, Krishnan was deeply involved in social welfare. She joined the Civil Defence Corps in 1953, where she trained in firefighting and welfare. These skills became crucial during the May 1969 riots as she managed the medical clinic at Stadium Merdeka, caring for thousands of riot victims and homeless individuals.

Krishnan’s commitment to social causes extended to numerous organisations. She was a committee member of the Indian Welfare Society, the Family Planning Association of Selangor, and the Pure Life Society, among others.

Her involvement with these groups reflected her deep commitment to improving the lives of the less fortunate. She also played a significant role in the National Council of Women’s Organisations (NCWO), where she was instrumental in the passing of the Guardianship Act of 1999, a landmark law that granted single women the right to guardianship of their children.

Personal Life and Legacy

(Credit: Astro Awani)

Krishnan was married to a successful businessman who, though uninvolved in politics, supported her ambitions. Together, they raised three children, and she became the proud grandmother of five.

Her eldest grandson, Ramanan Ramakrishnan, has continued her legacy of public service as the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative and the Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh.

Throughout her life, she received numerous accolades for her contributions. In 1974, Queen Elizabeth II honoured her with the Serving Sister of St John Award for her work with St John’s Ambulance.

She was named Tokoh Wanita by NCWO in 1985, and in 1995, she was conferred the Panglima Setia Mahkota, making her the first Malaysian Sri Lankan woman to receive the prestigious title of Tan Sri.

A Century of Impact

(Credit: FMT)

Krishnan’s passing on 20 January 2024 marked the end of an era, but her legacy lives on. She turned 100 in March 2023, a milestone that symbolised not just the length of her life but the depth of her impact on Malaysia.

Her story continues to inspire future generations of Malaysians, particularly women, to break barriers, serve their communities, and lead with integrity and heart.

