[Watch] From Floor-Sitting To Flourishing: How School Punishment Shaped A Teacher

In a candid TikTok confession, Kong Laoshi, a Malay internet sensation and Chinese language teacher, opens up about his unconventional path to success.

Reflecting on his days at a Chinese primary school in Petaling Jaya, Kong Laoshi recounts the daily ritual of being sent to the principal’s office to complete unfinished homework on the floor.

With a workload of 10 to 15 assignments daily, not including revisions and memorization, young Kong often faced the consequences of his incomplete tasks.

Despite the seemingly harsh discipline, Kong Laoshi expresses heartfelt gratitude for these experiences.

Turning Pressure into Progress

He credits the rigorous environment for teaching him time management and instilling a “finish today’s work today” mentality.

“The pressure became my motivation,” he says, acknowledging that the corporal punishment he received was a catalyst for his diligence and progress.

With humour and nostalgia, Kong remembers sitting on the office floor with a friend as teachers passed by—a memory that now brings laughter.

Thank you to the teachers of SJK. Your discipline has shaped the person I am today.

Bridging Cultures: Kong Laoshi’s Journey to Popularizing Mandarin Education in Malaysia

Kong Laoshi has been a Mandarin teacher since 2014 and is popular on social media platforms like TikTok.

He creates engaging content that often highlights beneficial practices that are prevalent among students in Chinese schools, fostering a positive educational environment.

He also addresses the differences and misunderstandings Malaysians may have regarding Chinese schools and Mandarin, bridging cultural gaps and promoting Mandarin learning among Malay-speaking students in Malaysia.

Kong Laoshi also emphasizes the presence of teachers from multiple ethnic backgrounds in Malaysian schools, including Malays, Chinese, Indians, Iban, and Kadazan.

