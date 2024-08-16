Shadows Of The Past: When Sin City Thrived In Kelantan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the early 1950s, Kelantan was known for widespread prostitution.

Some prostitutes were trained from as young as 12 years old.

This dark period in Kelantan’s history occurred before Malaysia gained independence on August 31, 1957.

Why was Kelantan called ‘Paris of Malaya’?

Islamic education and traditional schools were thriving in Kelantan during this time. However, prostitution was also rampant.

The nickname ‘Paris of Malaya’ was given because Paris, France was also known as a major center of prostitution at the time.

Widespread prostitution in Kelantan during the 1950s was largely caused by social issues such as child marriages, young divorces, poverty, and lack of education, which left many women with limited options for supporting themselves and their families.

A British welfare officer named Josephine Foss revealed that madams who exploited young girls as prostitutes were rewarded with stays in luxury hotels.

However, many Malays at the time opposed Foss’s statements, believing she was trying to create social tension.

Political response to this issue:

Picture: sokmo.net

Nik Mohamed Ali, a state assemblyman, discussed the issue of child prostitution in the state legislative assembly.

He suggested that authorities should offer alternative job opportunities to prostitutes instead of punishing them.

Yaacob Awang, a politician from the Alliance Party (now Barisan Nasional), agreed with this suggestion, saying he was ashamed of Kelantan’s nickname.

The issue of prostitution in Kelantan reportedly began as early as 1916, according to a journal article by Haryati Hassan from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris.

The article discusses sexual misconduct in Kelantan from 1916 to 1941.

Transformation to ‘Serambi Mekah’ (Veranda of Mecca):

Picture: Kelantan Negeri Serambi Mekah/Facebook

The PAS administration successfully changed Kelantan’s image from ‘Paris of Malaya’ to a state prioritizing Islamic teachings.

The late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat played a significant role in this transformation, implementing policies focused on Islamic development.

Today, Kelantan is known as a state that strongly emphasizes Islamic teachings and is nicknamed ‘Serambi Mekah’.

