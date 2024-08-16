Sardine Fried Rice Fiasco: Kuala Lumpur Restaurant Under Investigation For Overnight RM1.50 Price Hike

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A storm was brewing over a plate of sardine fried rice in Kuala Lumpur.

What once cost RM7.80 suddenly jumped to RM9.30, sparking outrage and disbelief.

Not one to sit idly by, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) swiftly dispatched enforcement officers to the restaurant at Bandar Sri Permaisuri.

According to Berita Harian, citing a statement by KPDN, the menu clearly listed the sardine fried rice at RM9, with an additional 30 cents for takeaway.

While the restaurant charged a 6% sales and service tax, no other fees were tacked on for dining in.

However, the sudden price hike did not go unnoticed, and the Ministry was quick to act under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.



Mungkin 'harga' dia ikut untung pasaran bursa saham. Kita Thaqwa je la 🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/vAlIeKhpug — Joshua SIDkzee ฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎ (@sidchan) August 12, 2024

Restaurant Warned Over Price Hike as Public Urged to Report Similar Incidents

In accordance with Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, a notice was issued to the restaurant, requesting justification for the price difference.

The restaurant received a stern warning to regularly update its price tags to prevent customer confusion and to adhere to legal standards, ensuring such mistakes are not repeated.

The restaurant, caught in the eye of the storm, expressed regret over the incident and plans to reach out to the disgruntled customer to address any lingering concerns.

As the dust settles, the public is encouraged to report any similar incidents via WhatsApp at 019-848 8000, the official website, or through the Pintar Ez ADU KPDN mobile app.

Recently, KPDN seized a significant quantity of subsidised diesel and illegal LPG sales at prices above the controlled rate, highlighting ongoing price enforcement.

KPDN has also targeted supermarkets suspected of violating sales regulations, ensuring compliance with pricing laws.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.