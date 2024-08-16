13-Year-Old Teens Killed in Mat Rempit Incident – How Many More Must Die In This Menace?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Sungai Buloh, a tragic scene unfolded late Wednesday night (14 Aug) as two 13-year-old boys lost their lives in a fatal motorcycle stunt gone wrong.

Known locally as mat rempit, these young racers were performing a daring lift at the front of their motorcycles when control was lost, leading to a catastrophic head-on collision.

The incident at Jalan Elmina Business Park highlights the alarming rise in fatal accidents attributed to illegal racing and dangerous driving.

Superintendent Mohammad Hafiz Muhammad Nor, the district police chief of Sungai Buloh, confirmed the grim details in a statement.

Fatalities Surge in Sungai Buloh’s Growing Racing Crisis

The preliminary investigation revealed that the teenagers, both hailing from Kampung Kubu Gajah, were attempting to perform stunts in opposite directions on a public road.

The failed manoeuvre resulted in severe damage to both motorcycles and the tragic loss of both riders’ lives.

This accident adds to a troubling trend in the Sungai Buloh area, where fatal accidents have more than doubled compared to the previous year.

Between January and August, there have been seven fatal accidents resulting in 11 motorcyclist deaths, a stark increase from the three accidents and three deaths recorded during the same period in 2023.

The mat rempit menace is not confined to Sungai Buloh; it is, in fact, a nationwide problem that has become somewhat exclusive to Malaysia.

This irony lies in the fact that while the country is known for its vibrant culture and rapid modernization, it is also grappling with the dangerous allure of illegal street racing, which continues to claim young lives across the nation.



Legal Repercussions Loom as Authorities Urge Vigilance Against Mat Rempit Dangers

The rising toll of these reckless pursuits has sparked urgent calls for action.

Superintendent Mohammad Hafiz implores parents and guardians to exercise greater vigilance over their children, especially at night, to prevent their involvement in illegal racing activities.

He also urges the public to report illegal racing activities, emphasizing the community’s role as law enforcement’s eyes and ears.

Under Section 39 of the Road Traffic Act 1987, minors riding motorcycles or unlicensed individuals doing so is a punishable offence, carrying fines up to RM2,000 or a jail term of up to six months.

Despite police efforts to curb these activities through long-standing roadblock operations, the problem persists, highlighting the need for a more comprehensive approach to address this dangerous phenomenon.

Parental Paradox: Defending Mat Rempits Amidst Severe Legal Penalties

Moreover, parents who allow their children to engage in such dangerous activities could face severe penalties under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Convictions could lead to fines as high as RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both.

Ironically, some parents still defend their sons who are involved in the mat rempit culture, insisting that they are good kids despite their participation in these illegal and dangerous activities.

This contradiction highlights the complex social dynamics at play, where familial loyalty and denial can sometimes overshadow the urgent need for accountability and safety.

