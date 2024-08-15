Tragedy In Kuantan: Missing Woman Found Murdered At Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The community of Indera Mahkota in Kuantan has been shaken to its core following the tragic discovery of a young mother’s body in her own home.

Sin Chew reported that the 28-year-old victim, known as Juni, was last seen dropping her children at school on Wednesday morning (14 Aug).

When she failed to return home, her worried family and friends took to social media, hoping for her safe return.

However, the day ended in devastation when her body was found under her bed, reportedly strangled.

Body Discovered by Mother-in-Law

According to a Sinar Harian report citing Kuantan District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, the victim’s mother-in-law discovered the body at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The victim was believed to be living with her husband, a Chinese national, their three-year-old son, and her sister-in-law.

The police received a report of the victim’s disappearance from her 62-year-old father at around 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Concerned family and friends also began seeking help on social media, hoping to gather information on her whereabouts.

The father claimed he was unable to contact her after their last WhatsApp communication at 8:30 a.m. that day.

Around 7:30 p.m., the victim’s husband informed her father that she was found unconscious in the bedroom with strangulation marks on her neck.

Her body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) for an autopsy.

Community in Shock as Police Intensify Investigation into Tragic Murder

Following the discovery, police detained four family members, including the husband, father, and both parents-in-law, aged between 27 and 62, for further investigation.

Neighbours, who had initially shared the missing person’s post, were left stunned by the grim news.

The police presence was significant, with officers in uniform and plainclothes combing the area for clues and interviewing residents.

Residents are urged to check any CCTV footage for suspicious activity, hoping it might provide a breakthrough in the case.

