[Watch] Strike A Pose: Discover The Secrets Behind Kota Kinabalu Maybank Branch’s Viral Appeal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A peculiar phenomenon has taken hold in Kota Kinabalu’s Gaya Street area.

A closed Maybank branch, its vibrant yellow signboard still proudly on display, has become the backdrop of choice for countless tourist photos and social media posts.

But what about this seemingly ordinary spot has captivated so many?

Tourists shared that the branch’s striking yellow hue has significantly influenced its sudden popularity.

The colour’s vibrant, eye-catching nature also lends itself well to photographs, making it an ideal backdrop for those seeking to capture the perfect vacation snap.

Interestingly, many visitors have also remarked on the calming effect of the yellow hue, noting that it evokes a sense of happiness and positivity.

The Auspicious Allure: Yellow, Tigers, and the Promise of Good Fortune

In Chinese culture, yellow is often associated with prosperity, wealth, and good fortune – a belief that has undoubtedly contributed to the location’s appeal among Chinese tourists.

The colour yellow, or “huang” in Mandarin, is considered to be “ong,” a term that encompasses all things good, lucky, and auspicious.

Moreover, the presence of the lucky tiger head on the Maybank signboard has further contributed to the branch’s appeal.

In Chinese folklore, tigers are seen as powerful, brave, and majestic creatures, often associated with good luck and protection.

Curiosity, Discovery, and the Allure of the Unexpected

Moreover, the branch’s unexpected popularity has created a sense of curiosity and intrigue among tourists.

As word spread, visitors were drawn to the location, eager to see what the fuss was about.

The idea of discovering a hidden gem, an off-the-beaten-path spot that has captured the collective imagination, is a powerful motivator for many travellers.

The branch’s sudden fame has also tapped into the power of social media and the desire for unique, shareable content.

Xiaohongshu and the Power of Social Media

In an age where experiences are often measured in likes and shares, the Maybank branch has provided a ready-made opportunity for visitors to capture a moment that is both visually striking and culturally relevant.

The branch’s popularity has been particularly notable on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media and e-commerce platform known for its user-generated content and influence on travel trends.

The platform’s focus on aesthetic experiences and insider recommendations has made it the perfect breeding ground for the Maybank branch’s rise to fame.

Locals, too, have been swept up in the excitement, with even prominent figures like AirAsia boss Tan Sri Tony Fernandes joining in on the fun.

Absurdity Meets Beauty: Finding Charm in the Most Unlikely Places

Lastly, the sheer absurdity of the situation – a closed bank branch becoming an overnight tourist sensation – has undoubtedly contributed to its appeal.

There’s a certain charm to the idea of finding beauty and intrigue in the most unlikely of places, and the Maybank branch has come to embody this sentiment perfectly.

As the crowds gather and the photos flood social media feeds, one thing is clear: the Maybank branch has tapped into something special.

Whether it’s the allure of the yellow hue, the desire for a unique urban backdrop, or simply the thrill of discovering an unexpected gem, this unassuming spot has captured the hearts and imaginations of tourists from all walks of life.

The branch’s popularity has even transcended the physical realm, with people creating AI-generated images of themselves posing in front of the iconic Maybank signboard.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.