Priest In Puchong Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault On Minor

Local authorities have apprehended a 27-year-old priest in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy.

According to Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, Chief of the Subang Jaya District Police, the arrest was made following a report filed by the victim on 12 August at approximately 10:09 PM.

The suspect was taken into custody the following day at a restaurant in Puchong.

“The complainant, a 13-year-old boy, alleged that he experienced physical and sexual harassment by the suspect in a room within a church located in Bandar Bukit Puchong,” stated AC Wan Azlan in an official release.

Picture: Polis Daerah Subang Jaya/Facebook

The case is currently being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The suspect has been remanded for four days, until 17 August, to assist with further investigations.

AC Wan Azlan has urged members of the public with any relevant information to contact the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters control center at 03-78627222 or their nearest police station.

