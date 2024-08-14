Malaysian Shipbuilders Deliver For Nigeria, While Homegrown LCS Scandal Lingers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two Malaysian shipbuilding companies have proven that complex defence projects can be completed efficiently and effectively with the right expertise, dedication, and management.

KN Aluminium & Engineering Sdn Bhd (KNAE) and Northern Shipyard Sdn Bhd delivered a pair of state-of-the-art patrol vessels to the Nigerian Navy in record time.

The 38M Sea Eagle patrol boats, boasting an impressive speed of 29 knots, were built using a 99 per cent local workforce and expertise.

2x 38m Suncraft international Sea Eagle Fast Patrol Boats under construction for the Nigerian Navy in Malaysia.



Source 📸 Donat pic.twitter.com/cvWGBKEGwO — Jake (@Jakepor21) December 19, 2023

This remarkable feat was accomplished within a mere 24 months from the date of order, showcasing the capabilities of these Malaysian companies on the global stage.

The construction of these vessels utilized the expertise of 85 local talents, including five highly skilled female specialists.

Deputy Defense Minister Adly Zahari recently officiated the completion ceremony for the Nigerian patrol boats in Langkawi.

Calls for Transparency and Accountability in the Defence Sector

The irony of the situation is not lost on the public.

They cannot help but draw comparisons to the long-standing Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) scandal that has plagued their nation’s defence sector.

While their own LCS project remains mired in controversy and delays, Malaysian companies are demonstrating their prowess in delivering cutting-edge defence assets to foreign nations.

This has led to a growing sense of frustration and disillusionment among the public, who question the management and priorities of their country’s defence sector.

Dulu mereka yang hentak skandal kapal perang ghaib LCS sampai fitnah bini orang. Sekarang bila laporan audit dedah masalah yang sama diam seribu bahasa! DAP dan PH hipokrit dalam melawan rasuah! pic.twitter.com/VJ55nGxJQh — Wan Ahmad Fayhsal (@wanfayhsal) July 10, 2024

Restoring Public Confidence

The success of KNAE and Northern Shipyard in delivering the Nigerian patrol boats serves as a bittersweet reminder of what Malaysian companies are capable of achieving when given the opportunity and proper management.

It is a clarion call for the nation to address the systemic issues that have plagued the LCS project and to prioritize the development of its own defence capabilities.

As Malaysia looks to the future, it is imperative that the lessons learned from the Nigerian patrol boat success story are applied to the LCS project and other defence endeavours.

The latest audit report on the LCS project reveals that Malaysia has only received 4 out of the 18 ships ordered, further highlighting the urgent need to address the project’s shortcomings and delays.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.