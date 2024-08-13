[Watch] Women Cheats Death After Brutal Stabbing At Beverage And Ice Cream Store In Sri Muda

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A tranquil Monday morning (12 Aug) turned into a scene of horror at a beverage and ice cream store franchise in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, when a young female supervisor was brutally stabbed multiple times by a suspected robber.

The chilling attack, which occurred around 11:25 am, was captured on the store’s CCTV.

In the gut-wrenching footage that has since gone viral on social media, the store appears quiet as the 21-year-old victim goes about her duties in the kitchen area.

Suddenly, a man believed to be a foreign national appears at the counter before swiftly making his way towards the unsuspecting woman, armed with what appears to be a knife.

The suspect was also wearing a face mask.

Victim Suffers Eight Stab Wounds

The victim, caught off guard, attempts to fight back and escape, but the relentless attacker pursues her, stabbing her repeatedly.

Initial reports shared on X by @mynewshub reveal that the young woman suffered severe injuries to her abdomen, with at least eight stab wounds inflicted during the brutal assault.

“She works as a supervisor at the shop. Stabbed eight times in the stomach. Got robbed, and she had RM4,000 with her,” the post read.

The injured woman was rushed to Shah Alam Hospital, where she received treatment and was discharged at 1:00 am on Tuesday (12 Aug).

Fortunately, no losses were incurred by either the victim or her employer.

At the same time, the incident has reignited the ongoing debate about the presence of foreign workers in Malaysia and the challenges they pose to the country’s social fabric.

Tmn Sri Muda memang jadi sarang warga asing dah lama dah pun.



Tolong la tangkap penjenayah pastu tikam 18 kali dekat perut dia. Memang sial day by day keselamatan rakyat & negara kita dah terancam. https://t.co/pZ9uTVkZSN — Kyro Ryo (@KyroRyo) August 13, 2024

Police Identify Suspect in Brutal Taman Sri Muda Stabbing

Shah Alam District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, confirmed that a clear image of the suspect’s face was obtained from the CCTV footage, and intensive efforts are underway to track down and apprehend the assailant swiftly.

“The victim, aged 21, was alone at the scene during the incident, and police received a report from the victim’s brother at 11:40 am on the day of the incident (Tuesday),” he stated.

Mohd Iqbal confirmed that the investigation is being conducted under Section 394 of the Penal Code, which carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison, a fine, or whipping upon conviction.

He urged anyone with further information to contact the Investigating Officer, Inspector Mohd Syer Aidid, at 013-6544996.

