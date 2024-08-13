[Watch] Driver Cheats Death As SUV Bursts Into Flames Near Mid Valley City

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heart-stopping moment, an SUV unexpectedly burst into flames near Mid Valley City, leaving onlookers stunned and the driver counting his blessings.

The incident, which occurred around 7 am on Monday (12 Aug), shows how quickly a seemingly ordinary day can turn terrifying.

Eyewitnesses watched in disbelief as the Perodua Aruz SUV, travelling from Mid Valley Megamall to Kuala Lumpur Eco City, suddenly began billowing smoke before being engulfed by a raging inferno.

In a split-second decision that likely saved his life, the driver managed to pull over to the roadside and escape the vehicle before the flames consumed it entirely.

As the dramatic scene unfolded, some bystanders quickly took to social media to share images and videos of the burning vehicle.

Unsung Heroes: Firefighters’ Swift Response Averts Tragedy

Sin Chew reported that the Fire and Rescue Department, alerted to the unfolding crisis, wasted no time in dispatching a fire truck and an emergency medical rescue service vehicle to the scene.

Firefighters bravely battled the blaze, their efforts a testament to their unwavering commitment to protecting the community.

By the time the fire was brought under control, a staggering 80% of the SUV had been reduced to a charred skeleton.

For the driver, who emerged physically unharmed but undoubtedly scarred by the experience, the road to recovery may be long, but the gratitude for his miraculous escape will forever be etched in his memory.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.