The ‘Lala’ Congee Controversy: A Family’s Plea For Normalcy Amidst Chaos

Behind every viral sensation or public controversy, real people with real lives are often left to bear the brunt of the consequences.

The family of the female stall owner at the centre of the ‘lala’ (clams) congee controversy has spoken out in a heartfelt plea, expressing their desire to move on from the incident that has upended their lives.

The altercation, which took place last weeknight at a hawker centre in Kuala Selangor, Selangor, quickly spiralled out of control.

It led to a physical confrontation between the stall owner and dissatisfied customers who questioned her prices.

As the incident gained traction on social media, the family found themselves thrust into the spotlight, their every move dissected and debated by an insatiable public.

On Monday (12 Aug), the stall owner’s children took to Facebook, posting a series of statements on their page in an attempt to clarify the situation and provide their perspective on the events that transpired.

Questionable Police Tactics and a Mother’s Acceptance

The family revealed that both parties had contacted the police on the night of the incident, only to be told that if a settlement could not be reached and legal action was pursued, their elderly mother would face a night in detention.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng weighed in on the matter, suggesting that the police’s handling of the situation was questionable and advising the family to file a complaint against the officers involved.

In another poignant follow-up post, the stall owner’s children also expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support and advice they have received.

They announced that their mother had accepted the settlement and that they would respect her wishes, choosing not to appeal or overturn the verdict.

A Family’s Cry for Privacy

The family emphasized their desire to return to a sense of normalcy, free from the constant pressure and scrutiny that has consumed their lives in recent days.

“Life is already difficult, and we need to take care of our family, career, etc., at the same time, so we really can’t bear this unnecessary pressure any more,” they wrote, a reflection of the toll this ordeal has taken on their family.

The family also addressed the intentions behind their previous statement, clarifying that it was not meant to generate traffic or attract attention but rather to provide a truthful account of the events and prevent those with ulterior motives from twisting the narrative.

In a final, impassioned plea, the stall owner’s children urged the public to respect their mother’s privacy and refrain from disturbing her business.

They politely declined requests for live broadcasts and media interviews, emphasizing that their mother’s store is a place for customers to show their support, not a platform for those with hidden agendas.

