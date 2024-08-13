Breaking Free: Men’s Doubles Pair Goh Sze Fei And Nur Izzuddin’s Bold Departure From BAM

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

World-ranked number 13 men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani have bid adieu to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), opting to pursue their careers as professional players.

This daring decision echoes the footsteps of badminton luminary Lee Zii Jia, who also charted his own course outside the national framework.

As the dust settles, the question on everyone’s mind is: What does this mean for the future of Malaysian badminton?

By leaving BAM, Goh and Nur Izzuddin gain the freedom to choose their own tournaments, sponsors, and training regimes.

This autonomy allows them to tailor their careers to their personal goals and preferences, potentially leading to greater personal and professional growth.

As independent players, they also have the opportunity to secure lucrative sponsorship deals and endorsements, which could significantly boost their earnings compared to the structured financial support from BAM.

Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin



Embark on your journey to greatness by participating in Gigi Coffee ’s app. To discover your greatness, #GIGICOFFEE has exciting rewards and activations planned for you.



*Find Your Greatness: Reveal something big in search of your greatness.



*Draw… pic.twitter.com/UIIdiNNYw8 — Giarc Nibisna 🇲🇾🌺 (@craigansibin) August 5, 2024

Challenges Ahead: The Path of Independence

However, the decision to leave BAM also comes with its fair share of challenges.

The players will no longer have access to the comprehensive support system provided by the national body, including coaching, medical care, and training facilities.

This lack of support could impact their performance and overall career progression.

Why not help solve athletes problems? Bila impian minister nak kipas PM je ! Mcm Goh Jin Wei ? She begged for her coach? Mcm Lee Zii Jia? He wanted his sparing to come? He was denied budget? He used his own money? Sibuk nak kipas PM je? @hannahyeoh — Zariyaton Mastura زارياتون مسطورا (@ZMasturaH) August 11, 2024

Moreover, as independent players, Goh and Nur Izzuddin will bear the full responsibility for their careers.

The pressure to consistently perform well to maintain sponsorships and rankings can be daunting, and the path of an independent player is often unpredictable and fraught with challenges.

A New Chapter Begins: Uncharted Journey

As the Malaysian badminton community grapples with this unexpected development, all eyes are on Goh and Nur Izzuddin as they embark on this unknown journey.

Will they soar to new heights or face the harsh realities of life outside the national team?

The pair were unable to qualify for the Paris Olympics due to a poor start to their year but did well in the Thomas Cup.

Only time will tell if Goh and Nur Izzuddin’s bold move will pay off in the long run.

Malaysian Badminton Academy (ABM) director of coaching Rexy Mainaky does not deny this recent development but says he is ready to explain during a special press conference on the national squad’s performance scheduled for today (Aug 13).

