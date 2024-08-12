Tragic End Of Missing Teacher: Headless Body Found In Drain

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police have confirmed the identity of a headless body found in a drain near Kampung Rimau, Alor Gajah, as that of Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, a 33-year-old teacher from Johor.

She was reported missing by her family on December 26, 2023.

Her dismembered body was discovered on December 31, 2023. Following a police investigation, a man and his 37-year-old wife were arrested in Chemor, Perak, on August 5.

The husband is suspected of being directly involved in the murder, while his wife was questioned but later released on police bail after it was determined she was not connected to the crime.

During the investigation, police discovered more of Istiqomah’s remains, including her skull, about six kilometers from where her body was initially found.

The investigation is ongoing, with the main suspect’s remand extended until August 18, 2024.

According to a Berita Harian report, Istiqomah had been involved in a Forex investment with the male suspect, who is a former teacher but has since become a full-time Forex trader.

She had also reportedly known the suspect since their university days.

