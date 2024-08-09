ZUS Coffee Pays Homage To Malaysian Tradition With New Cham Latté

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

ZUS Coffee has unveiled its latest creation, the Cham Latté.

This innovative beverage is a modern take on the traditional cham, a unique blend of tea and coffee that generations of Malaysians have cherished.

The Cham Latté represents a harmonious fusion of flavours, combining the robust taste of coffee with the delicate notes of tea.

By bringing together these two distinct elements, ZUS Coffee aims to create a drink that symbolises unity and celebrates the diversity of Malaysian culture.

Blending Tradition and Innovation

Terence Ho, Co-Founder and Head of Barista at ZUS Coffee, expressed his enthusiasm for the new product.

“We wanted to honour the beloved tradition of cham while adding our own modern twist. By using first-brewed premium tea leaves and strong coffee beans, we’ve created a beverage that is both familiar and innovative, providing a special experience that pays homage to our Malaysian heritage,” he said during the product launch in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, recently.

The Cham Latté features a carefully crafted blend of three types of tea leaves: Jasmine, Oolong, and White Peach Oolong.

Customers can enjoy it as a traditional cham or as a milk tea, catering to different preferences and tastes.

As part of the launch celebration, ZUS Coffee is offering an irresistible promotion for customers eager to try the new Cham Latté.

From 5 – 11 August, customers can enjoy 50% OFF their 2nd cup of Cham Latté, making it the perfect opportunity to indulge in this delightful beverage.

Nationwide Tour to Bring Cham Latté to All Malaysians

The launch of the Cham Latté also marks the beginning of ZUS Coffee’s Made In Malaysia nationwide tour, which will commence in Kuching, Sarawak, later this month.

The tour will then proceed to visit various parts of Malaysia, including Sabah and other Peninsular Malaysia states, bringing Cham Latté’s unique flavours to coffee lovers across the nation.

As Malaysians continue to embrace their cultural heritage while welcoming innovation, ZUS Coffee’s Cham Latté serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of tradition and the excitement of new experiences.

With its delightful blend of flavours and its tribute to a beloved Malaysian drink, the Cham Latté is sure to become a new favourite among coffee enthusiasts and those seeking a taste of nostalgia.

The Rich History of Cham in Malaysian Coffee Culture

The origin of cham can be traced back to the early days of Malaysian coffee culture.

In the bustling kopitiams (traditional coffee shops) that have long been a staple of Malaysian life, locals began experimenting with mixing coffee and tea, creating a unique beverage that perfectly suited their tastes.

Over time, cham became a beloved tradition Malaysians from all walks of life enjoy.

The drink’s popularity stemmed from its ability to combine the best of both worlds – the bold, robust flavour of coffee and the smooth, comforting taste of tea.

In addition to cham, Malaysian coffee culture has given rise to other unique variations that have become deeply ingrained in the local lexicon.

For example, ordering a cup of “kopi O” means you’ll receive a strong, black coffee without any milk or sugar added.

On the other hand, requesting a “kopi C” will get you a coffee with evaporated milk and sugar, creating a sweeter and creamier beverage.

