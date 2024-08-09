Living In A Sea Of Clutter: The Story Of Makcik Jamilah And Understanding Hoarding Disorder

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a modest house in Sg. Pasir, Sg. Petani, Kedah, 67-year-old Jamilah lives alone, surrounded by towering piles of clothes and assorted items that have filled her home to the brim.

For more than four years, since the passing of her husband, she has existed in this cluttered space, confined to a small corner where she eats, watches TV, and sleeps.

Screenshot taken from @khidmatummah/tiktok

Her living conditions have deteriorated to the point where navigating through her home has become nearly impossible.

Jamilah’s house is one of three under a single roof—one belonging to her older sister, and another rented out to provide her with a small income of RM170 per month.

Screenshot taken from @khidmatummah/tiktok

Despite efforts to reduce the piles of clothing, Jamilah’s attempts have stalled due to a lack of proper facilities and transportation to dispose of the unwanted items.

Recognizing her plight, Pertubuhan Khidmat Ummah, a local charity organization, has stepped in to offer assistance.

They’ve provided her with monthly financial support and advice, but Jamilah’s situation is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by individuals struggling with hoarding disorder.

@khidmatummah Sejak kematian suami lebih 4 tahun lalu, Jamilah 67 tahun seorang warga emas hidup bersendirian dalam timbunan pakaian dan longgokan barang-barang di rumahnya di Sg.Pasir, Sg Petani, Kedah. Keadaan dalam rumah itu yang tidak terurus bermula dari pintu masuk hingga ke ruangan dapur. Usaha mengurangkan timbunan pakaian pernah dilakukan oleh Pn Jamilah namun ia terhenti kerana tiada tempat yang sesuai untuk dia menyalurkan pakaiannya itu. Tambahan pula dia memerlukan kenderaan untuk membuang barang-barang yang tidak berguna. Atas dasar prihatin, Pihak Pertubuhan Khidmat Ummah memberikan sedikit khidmat nasihat dan bantuan tunai bulanan bagi menyokong kehidupan Pn Jamilah. Semoga Pn Jamilah dikurniakan kesihatan yang baik serta hidup dalam keadaan yang lebih selesa. ♬ original sound – khidmatummah

What is Hoarding?

Hoarding disorder is a mental health condition characterized by an overwhelming need to save items, coupled with significant distress at the thought of discarding them.

Over time, this behavior can lead to the accumulation of excessive possessions, which may crowd living spaces to the point where they can no longer be used for their intended purposes.

The disorder often stems from deep-seated psychological issues such as anxiety, depression, or trauma, which makes it challenging for individuals to part with their possessions.

Recognizing the Early Signs

Picture: Canva

Understanding the signs of hoarding is crucial for early intervention. Some key indicators include:

Excessive Accumulation: A noticeable buildup of items that others may see as unnecessary or worthless.

A noticeable buildup of items that others may see as unnecessary or worthless. Emotional Attachment: Strong emotional connections to possessions, leading to distress when considering getting rid of them.

Strong emotional connections to possessions, leading to distress when considering getting rid of them. Social Isolation: Avoiding visitors due to embarrassment or fear of judgment about the clutter.

Avoiding visitors due to embarrassment or fear of judgment about the clutter. Difficulty Discarding Items: A persistent inability to discard possessions, regardless of their actual value.

A persistent inability to discard possessions, regardless of their actual value. Impacted Living Spaces: Areas of the home becoming unusable due to clutter, forcing the individual to live in small, confined spaces.

Why Hoarding is Dangerous?

Picture: hoarders911.com

Hoarding can have severe consequences, both physically and emotionally:

Health Hazards: The buildup of items can lead to unsanitary conditions, with risks of mold, pests, and other health concerns.

The buildup of items can lead to unsanitary conditions, with risks of mold, pests, and other health concerns. Fire Risks: Clutter can create fire hazards by blocking exits and allowing flammable materials to accumulate.

Clutter can create fire hazards by blocking exits and allowing flammable materials to accumulate. Structural Damage: The weight of excessive items can strain the structural integrity of the home, potentially leading to dangerous living conditions.

@biggieclean Satisfying hoarder home clean up. Here is how I like do these hoarder home cleanings! It’s super simple and effective. It’s does take some effort though. Those shovels can get pretty heavy. Using proper form is a must when doing this kind of work! ♬ original sound – Biggie Clean

Supporting a person with hoarding disorder requires patience, empathy, and understanding. Here are some steps you can take:

Approach with Compassion: Understand that hoarding is not simply a matter of being messy; it’s a serious mental health issue.

Understand that hoarding is not simply a matter of being messy; it’s a serious mental health issue. Encourage Professional Help: Suggest seeking therapy from professionals who specialize in hoarding disorder. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) can be particularly effective.

Suggest seeking therapy from professionals who specialize in hoarding disorder. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) can be particularly effective. Offer Practical Support: Help with organizing and decluttering, but be respectful of the individual’s attachment to their belongings.

Help with organizing and decluttering, but be respectful of the individual’s attachment to their belongings. Provide Continuous Support: Recovery from hoarding is a slow process that requires ongoing support and encouragement.

Makcik Jamilah’s story is an example of the realities faced by individuals with hoarding disorder.

By recognizing the signs early and offering compassionate support, we can help those struggling with hoarding reclaim their lives and live in healthier, safer environments.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing hoarding disorder, don’t hesitate to seek help.

Early intervention can make all the difference in improving quality of life and preventing further deterioration.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.