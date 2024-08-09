Ayob Khan Highlights Muslim Majority In Corruption Cases, Urges Against Racial Blame

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, has thrown down the gauntlet with a bold and unflinching message.

At a recent integrity-focused event, Ayob Khan shattered taboos by revealing that the majority of individuals involved in corrupt practices in Malaysia are Muslims.

His words cut through the noise, challenging deeply held assumptions and urging Malaysians to confront the uncomfortable truth.

“If we, as Muslims, truly have strong faith, we wouldn’t engage in corruption,” Ayob Khan declared, his voice carrying the weight of responsibility and urgency.

“There’s no need to blame others.”

In a nation where racial and religious narratives often cloud the discourse, Ayob Khan’s message is a clarion call for personal accountability.

He criticized attempts to turn corruption into a racial issue, emphasizing that it is a moral failing rather than a racial one.

A Call for Integrity and Self-Reflection

His remarks stand in stark contrast to previous statements by Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, President of PAS, who, in August 2022, attributed corruption to non-Muslims and Bumiputera.

Ayob Khan’s speech serves as a counterpoint, redirecting the focus from external blame to internal reflection.

The former Johor police chief’s address was also a critique and a rallying cry for action.

“If we don’t accept bribes and report them to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM), corruption won’t thrive,” he urged, highlighting the power of individual agencies in dismantling systemic corruption.

Ayob Khan Draws on Quranic Teachings to Address Corruption

Drawing from the Quran, Ayob Khan highlighted that “fasad” (corruption) is one of the most frequently mentioned terms, second only to “solat” (prayer).

He warned of the danger posed by those who justify their corrupt actions as normal, labelling them as the most insidious wrongdoers.

Ayob Khan’s words resonated with the public, who praised him for daring to speak out and echoed his call for integrity and self-reflection across social media platforms.

However, some expressed concern that his righteous stance might lead to repercussions, fearing he could be toppled from the police force for speaking so candidly against corruption.

"Babi? Haram. Babi ketika darurat? Dibenarkan.



Rasuah? Haram. Rasuah ketika darurat? Tetap haram!"



Teringat kata-kata Dato Seri Ayob Khan yg sangat deep & menginsafkan.



Terima kasih sebab berani keluarkan kenyataan keras macam ni walaupun dalam keadaan ramai nak jatuhkan Dato… pic.twitter.com/xaT9XiFGqs — Fakta Bukan Auta (@FaktaBukanAuta) August 8, 2024

