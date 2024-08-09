77-Year-Old Toto 4D Jackpot Winner’s Selfless Act: Giving RM23.3 Million To His Children

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When a 77-year-old medical professional from Pahang and his wife chose their car license plate number and a set of random 4D numbers for the Toto 4D Jackpot in July, they had no idea that their lives were about to change forever.

The couple hit the jackpot on 24 July, winning an astonishing RM23.3 million.

However, the public have been moved by the winner’s selfless decision to give away his entire windfall to his children, not the size of the prize.

According to Sin Chew, the elderly winner expressed his desire to share his newfound wealth with his family: “I am old now and don’t need so much money, so I will give this bonus to my children. I hope they can use it wisely to expand their business and live a comfortable life.”

By choosing to distribute his wealth among his loved ones, he has ensured that his legacy will live on through the positive impact the money will have on their lives.

Co-incidentally, another 77-year-old also won the jackpot last year.

The winner, a retired carpenter from Kuala Lumpur, became an instant millionaire after winning the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 prize of RM13.6 million.

Three More Toto 4D Jackpot Winners Emerge: The Power of Luck and Perseverance

Meanwhile, a winner from Sarawak secured a portion of the jackpot prize amounting to RM406,052.95 by playing the i-System.

Two additional winners from Sabah and Selangor joined the millionaires’ club on 27 July, splitting a prize of over RM2.9 million.

The Sabahan winner, a 37-year-old engineering project manager, attributed her success to a recurring 4D combination that appeared repeatedly before her eyes.

These incredible stories is a reminder that dreams can come true, and that a single moment of luck can transform lives in unimaginable ways.

As the winners come to terms with their newfound wealth, they now face the exciting challenge of deciding how to spend their fortunes and secure a brighter future for themselves and their loved ones.

