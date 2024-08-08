Hospital Hijack: Teen Poses As Hospital Serdang Staff, For A Week!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A kid pretended to be a hospital staff and actually got away with it for a week.

Was he playing doctor? Is this a scene from Doogie Howser Md? Nope, it’s in Hospital Serdang.

A 14-year-old managed to pose as a staff member at Hospital Serdang in Kajang for an entire week.

Picture: Canva

The Sepang Police and the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM) are investigating this unusual incident.

The investigation began after a police report was filed at the Balai Dato Abu Bakar Baginda in Kajang.

As of now, there isn’t much information available about the case.

A senior KKM official informed that they will not release an official statement at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

“KKM does not want to interfere with the ongoing process,” the anonymous official stated.

