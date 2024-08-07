From UMNO To BAM: The Tumultuous Journey Of Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, a name synonymous with Malaysian sports and politics, has once again found himself in the eye of a storm.

The President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and the now-outgoing President of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has announced his resignation, citing personal attacks and undue scrutiny of his family as the final straw.

“I hope the next leader can improve the state of badminton affairs in our country,” Norza told the press, reflecting a mix of resignation and hope for the future.

Like much of his career, his tenure at BAM has been a rollercoaster ride of achievements and controversies.

From Kampung Kid to Financial Whiz

Born on 20 August 1966 in the small town of Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, Mohamad Norza’s early years were marked by a strong emphasis on education and community.

He pursued higher education at the University of Malaya, earning a Bachelor of Accounting degree.

His academic background laid the foundation for his early professional career in the financial sector.

Mohamad Norza began his professional journey as an accountant, quickly rising through the ranks due to his keen financial acumen and leadership skills.

He worked with several prominent firms, gaining valuable experience that would later serve him well in his political and administrative roles.

He is a Fellow of CPA Australia (FCPA) and a Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA).

UMNO’s Rising Star: Mohamad Norza’s Political Rollercoaster

Mohamad Norza’s journey in politics began in the corridors of UMNO, the nation’s grand old political party.

His tenure in UMNO was marked by his rise through the ranks, during which time he became a key figure in the party, including as the head of the Federal Territory Umno Youth.

However, his political career was not without its share of controversies.

In 2009, Mohamad Norza faced allegations of money politics, a charge that has plagued many in Malaysian politics.

Despite the allegations, Mohamad Norza maintained a significant influence within UMNO, leveraging his political acumen to transition into sports administration.

A Pro Bono Crusader for Malaysian Sports

In the realm of sports, Mohamad Norza’s contributions have been substantial.

He was appointed President of BAM in April 2017 and has worked tirelessly to elevate Malaysian badminton to the global stage.

In addition, he took on the role of President of OCM in June 2018.

Notably, he has always emphasized that his work was pro bono and received no salary or allowances from either organization.

He has reiterated that he wanted to help bring glory and pride to the nation, highlighting his commitment to the cause.

Business Ventures and Public Listings

Outside his pro bono roles, Mohamad Norza sustains himself through his involvement in various business ventures.

He is a well-known entrepreneur with interests in several industries.

Mohamad Norza is the Executive Chairman and President of Citaglobal Berhad (formerly known as WZ Satu Berhad), a public-listed company involved in various sectors, including construction, oil and gas, and property development.

His business acumen has been instrumental in steering the company towards growth and diversification.

The Paris Olympics Controversy

The latest controversy that has led to his resignation from BAM erupted during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A social media post on X showed Mohamad Norza’s wife and son wearing accreditation cards at an Olympic match, sparking a wave of criticism.

Norza dan Hamidin moga ditimpa penyakit dan kesakitan yg melampau sehingga letak jawatan .



Dah tua dah banyak kau makan, menyusahkan orang lain.



Orang nak move on daripada orang politik yg menunggang persatuan sukan.



Maaf lambat, baru baca isu LZJ tu dgn GJW.#LeeZiiJia — taufanjawi 🌹 (@taufanjawi) August 7, 2024

Mohamad Norza clarified that their accreditation was granted through a personal quota, separate from the national team’s allocation.

Despite his explanations, the backlash was intense, with many questioning the appropriateness of his family’s presence at the Games.

Mohamad Norza lamented that the attack on his family was absolutely unnecessary, and his family did not need to go through such scrutiny, expressing his frustration over the situation.

The incident has cast a shadow over what has been a largely positive tenure in Malaysian sports administration, not least with the recent Olympic bronze medals by Lee and the pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

End of an Era: Mohamad Norza’s Legacy in Malaysian Badminton

Mohamad Norza’s resignation from BAM marks the end of an era.

His leadership saw Malaysian badminton achieve significant milestones, although not without challenges, including Lee Zii Jia’s decision to leave BAM and the subsequent fallout.

As he steps down, the focus now shifts to his successor and the future of Malaysian badminton.

Mohamad Norza’s journey, from the political battlegrounds of UMNO to the administrative challenges of Malaysian sports, paints a picture of a man driven by a desire to serve his nation.

While controversies have marred his career, his contributions cannot be overlooked.

As he moves on from BAM, his successor is expected to build on his legacy and steer Malaysian badminton to greater heights.

In the end, Mohamad Norza’s story is one of resilience, dedication, and the complex interplay between public service and personal sacrifice.

His departure from BAM may be the end of one chapter, but his impact on Malaysian sports will be felt for years to come.

🗣 Datuk Misbun praises Tan Sri Norza’s Initiative to expose juniors for higher-level competitions 🇲🇾#DemiMalaysia#BadmintonMalaysia pic.twitter.com/lV1iGVK9DX — BAM (@BA_Malaysia) September 1, 2021

