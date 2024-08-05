[Watch] Malaysians Applaud SenQ One Utama For Screening Aaron-Soh’s Badminton Bronze Game, Draws Cheering Crowd

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some shoppers at a mall managed to catch the nail-biting moments of Malaysian badminton doubles Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik playing against Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup at the Olympics last night.

The exciting moment was possible thanks to SenQ at 1 Utama for keeping the store open late and allowing everyone to watch the game on the biggest screen at the front of the store.

Mall patrons were seen recording the moment with their phones and letting out loud cheers while clapping when Aaron and Soh won the bronze medal.

The videos went viral online with many people thanking SenQ for keeping the store open late so that people could watch the match and cheer on our athletes together.

They also appreciated that the match was shown on a huge screen. Some loved seeing how the badminton sport brought people together and reminded others not to give in to hate and division.

ternyata badminton yg menyatukan rakyat bukaanya bola sepak — Bock Albarn (@Seth_bock) August 5, 2024

Terima kasih outlet ni & @SenhengMY kerna sukan sanggup tutup lambat dan menyatukan kaum di Malaysia — Racun Shopeeing (@SuperringMY) August 5, 2024

this will definitely will go down in malaysia sporting history.tumpang kedai electronic tgk olimpik woi hahaha — MUHAMMAD ADIB (@namasayaadib) August 5, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.