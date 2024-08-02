Uncovering Hong Kong’s Hidden Gems: The Kuan Family’s Unforgettable Journey

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A portal to Hong Kong’s best-kept secrets awaits in the heart of Sunway Pyramid.

From 2-4 August, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is inviting Malaysians to step into an immersive pop-up event that showcases the city’s hidden gems, offering a fresh perspective on a destination that never fails to captivate.

The event’s highlight is the special appearance of the Kuan siblings – Jestinna, Christinna, and Perry Kuan.

The family of social media influencers and content creators recently returned from an unforgettable journey through Hong Kong’s off-the-beaten-path wonders.

As they share their experiences and participate in interactive games and activities with visitors, the Kuans’ infectious enthusiasm is set to inspire a new generation of travellers to explore the city’s untold stories.

Where the Kuan Siblings’ Hong Kong Adventures Come to Life

The pop-up event at Sunway Pyramid is a top-notch example of HKTB’s commitment to showcasing Hong Kong’s diverse attractions.

It features interactive game stations, exclusive Hong Kong-themed blind boxes, and a chance to win AirAsia return flight tickets to the city.

Visitors can also experience the AI Photo and Travel Profile Analysis, a cutting-edge technology that generates personalized recommendations based on their travel preferences and an uploaded image.

As the Kuan siblings take centre stage, the excitement for Hong Kong’s lesser-known corners is palpable.

Whether you’re a nature lover, an art enthusiast, or a foodie, this incredible city has something for everyone.

