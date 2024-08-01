[Watch] Homeowner’s Nightmare: Rental House Turned Into Illegal Bitcoin Mining Operation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heart-wrenching tale that serves as a cautionary warning for homeowners everywhere, a man has shared his devastating experience of having his first home turned into an illegal Bitcoin mining operation by a tenant from hell.

The homeowner, who posted a tearful video on TikTok under the username @yoursoulskin, had hoped that renting out his house would help him pay off the mortgage.

Instead, he now faces crippling fines and a property in ruins.

Tenant’s Clandestine Bitcoin Mining

The tenant, who had been renting the house for seven months, allegedly modified the electricity meter to steal power in secret for their clandestine Bitcoin mining farm.

The illegal activities were only uncovered during a surprise inspection by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

Authorities seized the Bitcoin mining equipment, but the tenant managed to flee, blocking the homeowner’s number and leaving him to deal with the fallout.

“My heart is broken seeing the state of my house,” the distraught owner said in the video, which has garnered over 424,000 views and 14,000 likes on TikTok.

He explained that although he had previously tried to inspect the property, he was unable to enter because the tenant had changed all the locks.

A Landlord’s Guide to Mitigating Rental Risks

While this story serves as a warning, understanding your rights and responsibilities as a landlord can help you deal with difficult situations and protect your investment.

By implementing proper screening processes, maintaining the property, and fostering good communication with tenants, homeowners can minimize the risks associated with renting out their properties.

Maintain open lines of communication with your tenant and address any concerns promptly.

Regular check-ins can help build a positive relationship and allow for early detection of potential problems.

