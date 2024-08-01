EcoWorld Launches QUANTUM: A New Era In Digital And High-Tech Industrial Development

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a grand unveiling ceremony at ZEPP Kuala Lumpur, Eco World Development Group Berhad (EcoWorld Malaysia) launched QUANTUM, its fifth revenue pillar, to cater to the growing demand for data centres and high-tech digital ventures.

The event, officiated by Deputy Minister of International Trade & Industry, Liew Chin Tong, marks a significant milestone in the Group’s journey to stay competitive amidst rapid technological changes.

QUANTUM will complement the company’s extensive and varied revenue streams, which include Eco Townships, Eco Rise, Eco Hubs, and Eco Business Parks.

EcoWorld Malaysia’s president and CEO, Dato Chang Khim Wah, expressed his excitement about the introduction of QUANTUM, stating, “As a property developer, our goal has always been to deliver projects and products that are well-conceptualised, innovatively designed, and meticulously crafted to meet the specific needs and aspirations of the market segment we are catering to.”

From left: Chang, Liew, EcoWorld Malaysia Executive Chairman, Tan Sri Liew Kee Sin and EcoWorld Malaysia Deputy CEO, Liew Tian Xiong, at the launch of QUANTUM. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Strategic Approach Yields Impressive Growth and Attracts Global Tech Giants

Chang added that the Group’s measured and methodical approach towards brand building has proven successful, with its Eco Business Parks industrial pillar achieving an impressive 68% 4-year compounded annual growth rate in sales from 2020-2023.

The strong governmental and business networks, combined with EcoWorld Malaysia’s execution capabilities, have attracted global market leaders such as the Haitian Group from China and tech giant Microsoft.

In June, Microsoft agreed to purchase 123 acres of industrial land in Eco Business Park VI in Kulai, Iskandar Malaysia, from EcoWorld Malaysia for RM402.3 million.

Microsoft Payments (Malaysia) intends to develop data centres and other ancillary buildings on the acquired land.

Digital and High-Tech Ecosystem Growth

Meanwhile, Tian Xiong explained the significance of the name QUANTUM.

He said that Quantum represents the smallest discrete unit of any physical property, such as energy or matter.

It signifies precision, fundamental building blocks, and transformative leaps in understanding and technology.

“This is how we envision our new QUANTUM revenue pillar, which is designed for market leaders to accelerate the growth of a digital and high-tech ecosystem.”

Tian Xiong and Chang break down the company’s diverse revenue pillars, showcasing their strategic approach to growth and innovation in the property development sector. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

One of the Largest Digital and High-Tech Hubs in Malaysia

Eco Business Park VI will be renamed QUANTUM to signify its commitment to growing this pillar.

This will represent the Group’s first business park under this new pillar.

Measuring 403.78 acres in total, Eco Business Park VI will be one of the largest digital and high-tech hubs by a private developer in Malaysia, with Microsoft as its first anchor customer.

EcoWorld Malaysia’s land banking efforts will also focus on acquiring suitable new sites for QUANTUM developments and expanding its existing revenue pillars – Eco Townships, Eco Rise, Eco Hubs, and Eco-Business Parks.

With a low net gearing of only 0.24 times as of 30 April and substantial cash inflow from recent industrial land sales, the Group is well-positioned to seize opportunities and grow its business strongly in the future.

Malaysia Poised for Tech-Driven Economic Transformation

During the launch, Liew emphasized the importance of transforming the nation into a technology-driven economy.

Despite being considered quite advanced in the 1990s, Malaysia had not invested sufficiently in technology, and now there is an opportunity to transition from land to tech, he said.

Liew also discussed the shift from a “just in time” era to a “just in case” era in the post-Covid world, with companies focusing on developing secure, solid, and resilient supply chains across all industries.

He stressed the importance of collaborating with Singapore and other ASEAN nations to secure the economy and the people.

Data Centres: Backbone of Future Jobs and Sustainable Development in Malaysia

Addressing concerns about job creation and sustainability in the development of new data centres, Liew emphasized that while they may not directly generate a significant number of jobs, data centres serve as the backbone of the next generation of jobs in major cities.

He also highlighted the need for data centres to adhere to power and water usage effectiveness indexes to ensure their sustainability.

The DAP Deputy Secretary-General positioned Malaysia as a regional capital in a multi-polar world, offering a “Singapore at a discount” proposition rather than being a “Vietnam Plus.”

He believes that the country is at the start of a new cycle, presenting opportunities for growth and development.

Liew, who is also Iskandar Puteri MP, thanked EcoWorld Malaysia for its efforts in driving innovation and change at a rapid pace, contributing to the nation’s economic transformation.

Liew delivers a powerful message at the launch of EcoWorld Malaysia’s Quantum, emphasizing the importance of data centres as the backbone of future jobs and sustainable development in Malaysia, while positioning the nation as a regional capital in a multi-polar world. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

