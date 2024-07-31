[Watch] Goh Jin Wei’s Olympic Village Aircond Hack Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As athletes from around the globe descend upon Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, the excitement and anticipation have been overshadowed by the subpar living conditions in the Olympic Village.

Malaysian badminton star Goh Jin Wei has brought this issue to the forefront by sharing a video of herself installing a DIY air conditioning system in her room.

In the viral clip, Goh can be seen setting up an air cooler with an air duct that draws in cool air from outside her window.

The video also reveals that the only cooling device provided in her room was a small stand fan, which proved insufficient to combat the summer heat.

Resilience Amid Challenging Conditions

Goh’s resourcefulness and determination have earned her praise from fans and fellow athletes alike.

Many have expressed their admiration for her ability to adapt and find a solution in the face of adversity.

One supporter commented, “Lps ni boleh dh ambik job pasang air-conditioning nmpk mcm expert je pasang tu,, apa Pon terus semangat Weiwei 💪🏼🔥💪🏼🔥💪🏼🇲🇾🇲🇾” (After this, you can take a job installing air conditioning, you look like an expert at it. No matter what, keep up the spirit Weiwei).

Some netizens, however, argued that the temperatures in Paris might not warrant the use of air conditioning. One user, @docteurzitoune, commented, “But it’s not that hot in Paris, right… I think foreigners have the air conditioning reflex too easily… whereas in France, not at all 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔”

However, Paris has been experiencing a heat wave, with daytime temperatures reaching above 30 degrees Celsius.

This lends credence to the athletes’ concerns and highlights the importance of providing adequate cooling solutions in the Olympic Village, especially during the summer months when the games are typically held.

A Myriad of Issues Plaguing the 2024 Paris Olympics

On the other hand, the fact that athletes are forced to resort to such measures has sparked outrage and criticism towards the Olympic organizers and the host city.

Many have questioned how a world-class event like the Olympics could fail to provide participants with basic amenities like air conditioning.

The lack of adequate cooling in the Olympic Village rooms is just one of the many issues that have plagued the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Athletes and officials have lodged numerous complaints about various aspects of the event, ranging from transportation woes and subpar food quality to insufficient training facilities and accommodation shortcomings.

Queer Olympics, bad venues, bad food and poor accommodations in the olympic village are just some of what France offered the world and it's athletes @FRANCE24 https://t.co/xTMSLLhTCi — Todd T. Simon (@toddTsimon) July 30, 2024

The Indomitable Spirit of Goh: A Beacon of Hope for Malaysian Badminton

Despite the challenges, the former BWF World Junior Champion and her fellow athletes remain focused on their goals and are determined to make their mark at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Their resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity inspire us all, reminding us that we can overcome any obstacle with perseverance and ingenuity.

Goh, currently ranked 32nd in the world, almost defeated South Korea’s Kim Ga-Eun, who holds the 17th spot in the global rankings, in the second Group H match today (31 July).

In a closely contested 65-minute battle, Goh narrowly lost to Kim by scores of 17-21, 22-20, and 21-23.

Goh started her Olympic journey on a positive note, winning her first group match against South Africa’s Johanita Scholtz.

She triumphed over her opponent, who holds the 103rd position in the global rankings, with a score of 23-21, 21-11.

And while the road to the Olympics may be fraught with challenges, one thing is certain: the spirit and determination of athletes like Goh will continue to shine brightly, no matter the circumstances.

TERIMA KASIH GOH JIN WEI DIATAS PERJUANGAN!!



Perlawanan 3 game yang sengit dan semangat Goh Jin Wei yang ditunjukkan tidak boleh dipertikaikan.



She's already do her best. Thank you Wei Wei.#Paris2024 #Badminton #SukanOlimpik #TeamMAS #ShuttleHard #UNBRKBL #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/H0IJdau2Bv — Giarc Nibisna 🇲🇾🌺 (@craigansibin) July 31, 2024

