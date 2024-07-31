Terengganu’s Women-Only Stadium Seating: A Debate Of Comfort, Family, And Faith

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a move that has set tongues wagging, the Terengganu state government is considering the introduction of a women-only seating area at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium.

The proposal, announced by Hishamuddin Abdul Karim, the Chairman of the State Youth, Sports, and NGO Development Committee, responds to concerns raised about the mixing of male and female spectators during last week’s FA Cup semi-final match between Terengganu FC and Selangor FC.

The Terengganu state government and Terengganu FC have agreed to introduce the designated seating area for women and families, starting with the recent match against Negeri Sembilan FC on Tuesday (30 July).

While the stadium’s open nature allows women to enter through any gate and sit in any area, the introduction of a special zone is seen as a gesture of comfort and security for women and families.

Tackling the Pros and Cons of Women-Only Sections

The news has sparked a lively debate among football enthusiasts, with people expressing a range of opinions on social media.

Some, like Shamsir Ariffin, have wholeheartedly embraced the idea, stating, “We will support it without even reading about it. It is the responsibility of all believers to support good things. POWER IS A TRUST.”

Others, such as Abdullah Daud and Ibn Mukhtar, have simply expressed their approval with a resounding “Excellent.”

However, not everyone is convinced of the necessity of the move.

When Religious Beliefs and Inclusivity Collide

Norlida Omar asked, “What about married couples and families?”

Addi Firdaus Mohmed suggested a compromise: “Husbands and wives are not a problem, but daughters aged 12 and above should be separated and seated in the women’s section, far from men, especially bachelors. Put them near the stairs, escalators, or even the top seats.”

The debate took an unexpected turn when non-Muslim fans inquired whether the proposed ruling would apply to them as well.

This question drew the ire of those who supported the idea, with some suggesting it is no different from women-only seating in public transport.

Mohon batal jer lah koc wanita ni.. ramai org bodo.. konsep sama je.. di stadium tiada paksaan cuma ada tempat khas, laluan khas untuk wanita & berkeluarga.. membaca lah skit jgn baca tajuk jer https://t.co/QBwiXqTF35 pic.twitter.com/uKMZZALkC3 — TERENGGANU 11 (@11Terengganu) July 30, 2024

A Stadium Divided: Personal Experiences and Economic Concerns

Amid the varied opinions, some fans, like Cik Nor, shared their personal experiences: “When I was single, I went to watch football at Bukit Jalil Stadium. From the top, it looked like ants, just like watching on TV. It was my first and last time going because I’m not a big football fan.

“Now that I’m married with kids, I definitely won’t go just to watch football. It’s better to watch at home. Football is for men. We women are more comfortable at home. It’s not suitable to go to such places. We’re not that interested in cheering anyway.”

As the debate rages on, some netizens have raised concerns about the potential impact on ticket sales and revenue.

Anwar Anwar (sic) suggested, “If you want to create a women-only section, just give it away for free. If there are too many seats, it will be a loss, and others will take them.”

Amid the divide, one thing is certain: the passion for football in Terengganu is as strong as ever, and the fans’ voices will continue to shape the future of the beautiful game in the state.

