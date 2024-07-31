IsraelBacul: Malaysians Wield The Power Of Social Media To Condemn Israel’s Assassination Of Hamas Leader

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The recent assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the Political Bureau Chief of Hamas, has sparked a new wave of tensions between Israel and Palestine while also drawing attention and criticism from the international community, including the public and civil societies in Malaysia.

Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia has expressed its deep concern over the incident and has pointed fingers at Israel as the alleged culprit behind the assassination.

The organization believes that this act will not weaken the spirit of the struggle to liberate Palestine; instead, it will further strengthen the resolve of all peace-loving people to defend the land of Palestine.

GPM Malaysia has drawn parallels between this incident and the assassinations of Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in March 2004 and his successor Abdul Aziz Ali Abdul Majid al-Rantisi less than a month later, suggesting that Israel’s alleged involvement in Haniyeh’s assassination is a “bacul” (cowardly) move.

In a show of solidarity, GPM Malaysia is urging the people of Malaysia to unite and express their support for Palestine by using the hashtag #IsraelBacul on social media platforms.

The campaign begins today (31 July) at 6:30 pm, with the original poster available at www.pedulipalestin.com.

PM Anwar Ibrahim Mourns ‘Dear Friend’, Condemns Israel’s Assassination

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also joined the chorus of condemnation, expressing his deep sorrow and anger over the assassination of his ‘dear friend’ Haniyeh.

In a statement released by his office, he said Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine and strongly condemns this cowardly act which he described as ‘most heinous murder’.

Anwar also emphasized that detractors have failed to understand Haniyeh’s desire for peace despite past criticisms.

Both leaders met during a working trip to Qatar in May.

Beyond Politics: Remembering Ismail Haniyeh as a Father, Husband, and Friend

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh has not only robbed Palestine of a leader but has also left a void in the hearts of those who knew him as a father, husband, and friend.

The pain and suffering inflicted upon his family and loved ones are immeasurable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

As Malaysians, we must stand united in our support for Palestine and send a clear message that this cowardly action will not be tolerated.

By participating in the #IsraelBacul campaign, we can show our moral support for Palestine, put pressure on Israel, and demonstrate that the people of Malaysia stand firmly with Palestine.

