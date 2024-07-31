Former Allies Turn “Mada-No” To Anwar’s Madani?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A growing chorus of disapproval has emerged from the very ranks of those who once stood as staunch allies of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

As X user jedimaster909 pointed out, this wave of dissent includes a formidable array of influential figures from civil society, legal circles, and the political arena.

The list of dissenters reads like a veritable who’s who of Malaysia’s most prominent voices for change.

These individuals once united in their unwavering support for PH and its promise of reform, now find themselves at odds with the coalition they once championed.

From esteemed activists who have tirelessly fought for social justice to legal luminaries who have been at the forefront of defending civil liberties and seasoned politicians who have weathered countless political storms, the breadth and depth of this dissent are truly remarkable.

List is Growing!

– Cynthia Gabriel

– Hisham Rais

– Ambiga

-Syed Saddiq

– Maria Chin

– N Surendran

– Latheefa Koya

– Rafidah Aziz

– Lawyers for Liberty

– Eric Paulsen

– C4 Center

All once fought with PH have now started condemning PH!

😤

That says a lot! — jediMASTER (@jedimaster909) July 29, 2024

Transparency, Health, and Refugees: PH Faces Criticism from Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Advocates

Cynthia Gabriel, a stalwart in the fight against corruption and founder of the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4), had expressed her disappointment with the government’s handling of transparency issues.

Hishamuddin Md Rais, the ever-vocal social activist, has neither held back his criticism.

In a blog post, he questioned the health status of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which led to the former being questioned by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in collaboration with the Police.

His words echoed the sentiments of many who feel that the gap between the government and the populace is widening.

Former Bersih leader Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, a revered figure in human rights, has also joined the chorus of discontent.

She raised concerns about the treatment of refugees and migrants in detention centres, highlighting issues of violence, squalor, and deprivation of basic necessities.

Mounting Pressure on Government to Address Key Issues

Maria Chin Abdullah, known for her relentless pursuit of electoral reform, has criticized the government’s lack of commitment to genuine electoral changes.

The former Petaling Jaya MP has expressed hope for reform, but analysts suggest that the current government may not be easily swayed.

Former Vice President of the People’s Justice Party (PKR), N Surendran, the former central executive committee of PKR, Latheefa Koya, and former Minister of International Trade and Industry, Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz have also not shied away from expressing their dissatisfaction.

Their critiques, often sharp and pointed, reflect a growing impatience with current affairs.

They touched on various issues, such as governance, transparency, and civil liberties.

Civil Society Groups and Legal Experts Fear Misuse of Power to Suppress Dissent

Organizations like Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) have issued statements condemning various government actions, from legal reforms to anti-corruption measures.

In a recent tweet, Eric Paulsen, a representative of LFL, expressed concerns over the Malaysian government’s perception of criticism and dissent on social media platforms.

Paulsen highlighted several instances that demonstrate the government’s stance on online criticism.

He argued that the government’s assurances of using its social media licensing power responsibly are insufficient and fail to alleviate the concerns raised by various stakeholders.

These are just a few examples of how the govt views criticisms & dissent on social media.



This 'trust us, we gonna use the social media licensing power for good' is not gonna work. pic.twitter.com/xyVZ96YgFI — Eric Paulsen (@EricPaulsen101) July 30, 2024

Government Faces Crucial Test to Address Concerns and Restore Faith

The mounting criticism from these once-ardent supporters signals a significant shift in the political landscape.

It signals a profound sense of disillusionment and raises critical questions about the future of PH.

Can the coalition address these concerns and realign with the ideals that once united them, or will this wave of dissent mark the beginning of a deeper fracture?

As the voices of discontent grow louder, the government faces an undeniable challenge: to listen, to act, and to restore the faith of those who once believed in their vision.

The coming months will undoubtedly be a test of their resolve and commitment to the principles they once championed.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.