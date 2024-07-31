Drunk Passenger’s Forgotten Bra Leaves Driver In A Tight Spot

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a bizarre turn of events, an e-hailing driver found himself in a precarious situation after discovering that a drunk female passenger had left her bra in his car.

The driver, who had picked up the intoxicated woman from a club, took to Facebook to share his predicament, unintentionally sparking a social media frenzy.

The post, which has since gone viral, detailed the driver’s shock when his wife discovered the abandoned undergarment while they were preparing to go out.

“I picked up a drunk passenger from the club, and I didn’t realize she had left her bra in my car,” the driver wrote.

“When I got home and wanted to take my wife out, she found it and thought I was cheating.”

Driver’s Bra Explanation Leaves Social Media Divided

Social media users have found the story hard to believe, with many questioning the legitimacy of the driver’s claims.

Some have even asked about the size of the bra, noting that it appears to be quite large in the accompanying photo.

One sceptical commenter wrote, “This sounds like a poorly crafted excuse after getting caught by his wife. I mean, who forgets their bra in a car?”

Others have come to the driver’s defence, arguing that it is not uncommon for drunk passengers to leave behind personal items.

Another person, also an e-hailing driver, shared, “I once had a passenger leave his wallet and phone in my car. It happens more often than you’d think.”

Bra-cing for Responsibility: Driver’s Message to Intoxicated Passengers

The driver concluded his post with a plea to passengers, especially those who are intoxicated, to be more mindful of their belongings.

“Please, passengers who are drunk, don’t leave your bras in the driver’s car, especially if it’s trash. Take note, you’re an adult, don’t act like you have no brain,” he wrote, followed by a facepalm emoji.

While the story has undoubtedly entertained many, it is essential to approach such posts with a grain of salt.

The driver’s tale was shared in a Facebook group known for its humorous content, and the veracity of the claims remains unverified.

