Prices Of Shuttlecocks Smash Through The Roofing As Supplies Dwindle

From Kuala Lumpur’s streets to Copenhagen, Denmark’s courts, shuttlecocks’ rhythmic thwack has become familiar.

However, as the sport’s popularity grows, players and importers alike face an unexpected challenge: the soaring cost of shuttlecocks including here in Malaysia.

A badminton importer spoke to local Chinese daily Sin Chew about the growing demand for the sport.

“In the past, badminton was only popular in a handful of countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and China,” he explained.

“But now, we’re seeing a surge in interest from places like Russia, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.”

Soaring Demand: The Impact of Badminton’s Popularity on Shuttlecock Feather Supply

The increased global participation in badminton has put a strain on the supply of duck and goose feathers, the key raw materials used in shuttlecock production.

With a population of 1.4 billion, China has played a significant role in this demand.

“Some schools in China have even made badminton a compulsory subject,” the importer revealed.

“This has led to a massive increase in the demand for shuttlecocks, especially since 2023.”

As a result, manufacturers are scrambling to secure enough feathers to meet the growing demand.

The situation has been further complicated by China’s recent reduction in pork prices, which has led to a decrease in duck and goose meat consumption, affecting the availability of feather raw materials.

The Delicate Art of Shuttlecock Construction: 16 Feathers, Meticulously Arranged

Proper construction of a single shuttlecock requires 16 feathers.

These feathers are meticulously selected and arranged to create the aerodynamic shape that allows the shuttlecock to fly with stability and precision during play.

However, despite their meticulous construction, shuttlecocks do not last long.

The intense and rapid impacts during badminton matches cause the feathers to wear out quickly, leading to a relatively short lifespan for each shuttlecock.

Badminton Players Struggle to Keep Shuttlecocks Flying

The impact of this shortage is being felt by players and importers alike.

They have witnessed the price of shuttlecocks increase every few months or half a year.

According to some badminton enthusiasts, the price of a tube of 12 shuttlecocks increased by RM8, from RM86 to RM94, or about 9.5%.

A survey of online shopping platforms reveals that prices for shuttlecocks vary widely, with some options averaging between RM30 to more than RM110 per tube, depending on the brand and quality.

Yonex is a well-known and respected brand in the world of badminton, and their products, including shuttlecocks, tend to be priced at a premium compared to some other brands. (Pix: Shoppe)

For many, badminton is not just a hobby but a passion that brings joy and a sense of community.

The increasing prices have left some wondering how long they can continue to enjoy the sport they love.

This story also highlights the interconnectedness of global trends, supply chains, and sports enthusiasts’ everyday lives, reminding us that even our most cherished pastimes are not immune to the forces of economics.

Kena selit sikit pasal tenis. Tennis is life 🤣



Orang kata tenis sukan kayangan, tapi saya rasa badminton lagi mahal. Harga bulu tangkis sekarang, ya Rabbi. pic.twitter.com/AIu0r1n191 — afiqsazlan (@afiqsazlan) July 21, 2023

