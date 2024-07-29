Extra Motivation For Our Athletes In Paris – Free GrabFood For A Year!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a show of strong support, Grab Malaysia is offering significant rewards to Malaysia’s athletes competing at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Picture: Marion Theissen/olympics.com

Gold Medalists will be treated to a year of free GrabFood and awarded 1 million GrabRewards points.

Silver Medalists will receive a year’s worth of free GrabFood and 500,000 GrabRewards points, recognizing their outstanding performances and contributions.

Bronze Medalists will be granted a year of free GrabFood along with 250,000 GrabRewards points, acknowledging their commendable efforts and achievements.

Additionally, Grab Malaysia will present RM100 GrabFood vouchers to all 110 coaches and officials involved in the Paris Games, in recognition of their vital role and support.

Left: Adeline Foo/Grab, Right: Hannah Yeoh/Facebook

Adelene Foo, Managing Director of Grab Malaysia, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating that Grab is proud to stand behind Malaysia’s athletes and support their journey. This gesture aims to motivate the athletes as they strive to make the nation proud.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh also commended Grab’s support, noting that this incentive reflects confidence in the athletes and their potential to bring home Malaysia’s first gold medal.

With these generous rewards, Grab Malaysia hopes to energize the national contingent as they compete at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, cheering them on every step of the way.

