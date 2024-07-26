Tiger Beer Upholds Community Values: No Direct School Donations In Chinese Education Charity Concert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent statement, Tiger Beer, the long-standing Chinese Education Charity Concert (CECC) presenter, addressed concerns regarding its involvement in the fundraising event.

The company clarified that it does not make any direct monetary contributions to the schools that benefit from the concert’s proceeds.

The CECC, which has been running for 30 years, has raised over RM413 million through the efforts of local communities to upgrade Chinese school facilities.

Tiger Beer’s role in the event is limited to presenting local performing artists for the concert organized for the donors.

Focus on Supporting Local Talent, Respecting Religious and Cultural Sensitivities

The company emphasized that its communications and engagements are strictly maintained at the level of the school’s Parent-Teacher Associations (PIBG) and the Board Members who oversee the schools’ operations.

This approach ensures that the event remains focused on supporting education while respecting religious and cultural sensitivities.

Tiger Beer’s statement is reassuring to the public, highlighting that the efforts of the local communities drive the funds raised through the CECC platform.

The company’s commitment to supporting local talent while refraining from making direct financial contributions to the schools demonstrates its understanding of the delicate balance required in such community-driven initiatives.

Brewing Controversy: Chinese Schools’ Alcohol Sponsorships Under Scrutiny in Malaysia

For decades, Chinese vernacular schools in Malaysia have relied on funding from various sources, including private companies, to support their educational initiatives.

These donation campaigns have significantly benefited Chinese schools, which often had to rely on public donations to maintain and upgrade their facilities.

Thanks to the generosity of their supporters, these schools have often provided better facilities than government schools.

However, this long-standing practice has recently come under scrutiny following a charity event at a Chinese school in Sepang, sponsored by Tiger Beer, one of the country’s most prominent beer brands.

The event, attended by Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, drew criticism from the Islamist party PAS, who argued that the sponsorship was “normalising” alcohol consumption.

Finding a Balance Amidst Controversy

Some have criticized PAS for politicizing the issue, pointing out that the practice of private companies, including breweries, sponsoring Chinese schools has been ongoing for decades, even during the administrations of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) when they were the federal government.

Critics have questioned PAS’s apparent hypocrisy, as they did not raise similar concerns when their coalition partners were in power.

Tp takde la memalukan kalau dia cakap DAH LAMA sekolah SJKC terima dana syarikat arak.. Dulu senyap sebab DAP pembankang, MCA pun ok dgn dana.. UMNO PAS lagi la tak ambik port. Cuma skrg baru nak melatah sebab DAP kerajaan dan PN pembangkang.. Podaaah la korang. — Hasta Pronto (@OppaHuss) July 26, 2024

As the discussion continues, it is essential to consider the historical context and the positive impact these donation campaigns have had on Chinese vernacular schools while addressing the concerns raised by various stakeholders fairly and consistently.

It is crucial to approach this matter with sensitivity and understanding, acknowledging the complexities involved and striving for a resolution that benefits the students and the education system rather than resorting to divisive rhetoric or actions that may harm the future of these schools and their pupils.

Aku dah agak dah puak lebai ni meroyan sebab tokey arak payung sekolah cina je



Cubalah @anthonyloke bisik sikit kat telinga tokey Tiger tu payung sikit tabung lebai PAS ni



Tapi tulah dalam contoh dia tulis hasil judi je dan lupa tulis hasil arak



Patutlah tokey judi je payung pic.twitter.com/s0gGIdokHb — Adam Yusuf (@adamyusuf88) July 24, 2024

