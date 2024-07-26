Malaysia Faces Economic Fallout As U.S. Cracks Down On Forced Labor Imports

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the global supply chain, the United States has intensified its efforts to combat forced labour, mainly targeting goods from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China(XUAR).

Implementing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) has profoundly impacted countries like Malaysia, which heavily relies on exports to the U.S. market.

According to the latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics, Malaysia has seen a staggering 1,999 shipments valued at a whopping USD 1.52 billion (RM7.07 billion), subjected to UFLPA reviews or enforcement actions since 2022.

Of these, 519 shipments have been denied entry into the United States, with 239 pending.

This has left Malaysian businesses reeling as they grapple with the economic fallout of these rejections.

More than a quarter of the country’s shipments reviewed by CBP have been denied entry by the United States. (Pix: CBP)

Malaysia’s Electronics Industry Bears the Brunt of U.S. Forced Labor Scrutiny

The electronics industry, a cornerstone of Malaysia’s economy, has been hit particularly hard by the UFLPA enforcement.

A staggering 1,886 shipments from this sector alone have faced scrutiny, highlighting Malaysian manufacturers’ challenges in proving their supply chains are free from forced labour.

For context, Xinjiang is a crucial player in the global supply chain, with its abundant production of cotton and polysilicon.

These raw materials are essential components in a wide range of industries, from manufacturing photovoltaic panels that harness solar energy to creating cutting-edge semiconductors that power our digital world.

The ripple effects of the UFLPA extend beyond the electronics industry, with shipments from the base metals and consumer goods sectors also facing denials.

Experts warn of potential job losses and economic instability as Malaysian businesses scramble to adapt to the new reality.

Known for its thriving electronics industry, Malaysia is a major exporter of solar panels and semiconductors to the U.S. market. (Pix: CBP)

Malaysian NGOs Stand in Solidarity with Uyghurs Amid U.S. Forced Labor Crackdown

As the global community increasingly prioritizes human rights and ethical sourcing, Malaysia must handle the complexities of the UFLPA and demonstrate its commitment to eradicating forced labour.

The path ahead may be challenging, but with concerted government, businesses, and civil society efforts, Malaysia can emerge as a responsible manufacturing and trade leader.

Notably, Malaysian Muslim NGOs have been vocal in expressing support for the Uyghur community, with organizations such as the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) actively advocating for their rights.

I’d like extend my appreciation & thanks for ⁦@abimalaysia⁩ that has been tirelessly advocating to protect the rights, religion & freedom of #Uyghurs for a long time, helped many Uyghur refugees & facilitated our meeting with PM Anwar Ibrahim. #Islam #Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/J6PSbRi1Gm — Abdulhakim Idris (@AHakimIdris) April 20, 2023

These groups have hosted Uyghur activists from organisations such as World Uyghur Congres (WUC) and International Union of East Turkistan Organizations (IUETO), providing them with a platform to share their experiences and raise awareness about the ongoing human rights crisis in Xinjiang, also known as East Turkistan.

However, the Malaysian government has not taken an official stance on the issue, leaving it to civil society organizations to champion the cause.

