Grab’s CTO Suthen Thomas Unveils How Grab Is Leveraging Technology To Solve Everyday Problems 

Imagine a world where your favourite meal arrives at your doorstep faster, fresher, and more affordable than ever before.

This is the reality that Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, is already making possible through its innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

In a candid conversation with The Rakyat Post and select media in Kuala Lumpur, Suthen Thomas Paradatheth, the visionary Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Grab, pulled back the curtain on how the company’s technological practices are revolutionising the food delivery landscape.

Grab’s Tech Optimization: Delivering Faster, Fresher, and More Affordable Meals

“A big area where we’re making investments and using machine learning technology is in making the product more affordable,” Paradatheth revealed.

One of the key ways Grab is achieving this is by optimising the delivery process to minimise the time drivers spend waiting at restaurants.

By leveraging machine learning (ML) algorithms and AI to predict the time it takes for drivers to reach the restaurant and for the food to be prepared, Grab ensures that drivers arrive just as the order is ready.

“This is great for the consumer experience because you get the food fast and fresh,” Paradatheth explained.

Paradatheth (right), Grab’s visionary CTO, shares how the company is harnessing AI to redefine the future of food delivery and e-hailing, creating a more seamless, affordable, and delightful experience for consumers, merchants, and delivery partners across Southeast Asia. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Win-Win for Consumers, Drivers, and Grab’s “Saver” Feature

“But secondly, for the driver, their time is money, and so when they’re waiting there, they’re not getting paid for that wait time.”

This efficiency benefits consumers and drivers and enables Grab to offer more affordable options, such as the “Saver” feature.

By leveraging technology to intelligently batch orders, Grab can compensate drivers fairly on an hourly basis while providing consumers lower prices in exchange for a slightly longer wait time.

Paradatheth’s enthusiasm for the positive impact of these innovations is appreciable.

“It’s one of our fastest-growing offerings right now,” he shared, highlighting how thoughtful use of technology, including AI and Gen-AI is creating a win-win situation for everyone involved.

The Driving Force Behind Grab’s Technological Prowess

Paradatheth’s promotion to CTO, in October 2022, is a testament to this Malaysian born’s invaluable contributions to Grab’s growth.

Having been with the company since its founding in 2012, Paradatheth has held both technical and operational leadership roles, and even founded the Business Operations team.

His deep understanding of Grab’s unique technological needs and his experience in developing highly scalable and robust systems have been instrumental in the company’s success.

As Grab’s CTO, Paradatheth oversees the company’s global network of eight Research and Development (R&D) Centres, bringing together talent from around the world to create impactful solutions for Southeast Asia.

Shaping the Future of Southeast Asia’s Digital Economy

From developing accurate hyperlocal maps for improved driver navigation to creating self-serve advertising solutions for merchants, Grab’s technology teams are constantly innovating.

Their goal is to bring greater convenience to consumers and support partners in the region’s thriving digital economy.

Under the leadership of visionaries like Paradatheth, Grab is well-positioned to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI in the various services within Grab.

The company recognizes the immense potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning in optimising operations, enhancing user experiences, and creating new opportunities for growth.

As Grab strengthens its technical infrastructure, it aims to enable deeper superapp synergies and faster product innovation.

Tailored Solutions for a Thriving Digital Economy

By leveraging the power of its unified platform, Grab can seamlessly integrate various services, such as food delivery, e-hailing, and financial services, to offer users a comprehensive and convenient experience.

Moreover, Grab remains steadfast in its commitment to providing partners and consumers with the most efficient, reliable, and delightful marketplace for everyday services in Southeast Asia.

The company understands the unique challenges and opportunities in the region and is dedicated to tailoring its solutions to meet the specific needs of each market.

Grab is invested in Malaysia and optimistic about the tech landscape in the country. Through continuous investment in research and development, talent acquisition, and strategic partnerships, Grab is poised to maintain its leadership position in the digital economy.

As the company harnesses the power of AI and other cutting-edge technologies, it is set to redefine the future of food delivery and e-hailing.

