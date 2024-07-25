Big Sweep’s Instant Scratch Games Get A Thrilling Makeover

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an exciting move that’s sure to delight fans of instant scratch games, Pan Malaysian Sweeps Sdn Bhd (PMS), the company behind the popular Big Sweep brand, has unveiled a fresh take on their beloved Big Sweep and Super 7 games.

The Big Sweep brand has been a staple in the Malaysian gaming market since its introduction in 1988, and this latest update promises to take the excitement to new heights.

The renewed games offer enhanced prizes and more ways to win, giving players an unparalleled gaming experience and the thrill of knowing their winnings instantaneously.

Eager guests at the launch of the revamped Big Sweep games waste no time trying their luck with the new scratch tickets, their faces a mix of anticipation and excitement as they unveil their potential winnings. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

PMS has gone the extra mile to cater to the evolving needs of their customers by offering two entry prize points through the RM3 Big Sweep and RM5 Super 7 games.

These new price points provide attractive prizes and higher chances of winning.

In the RM3 Big Sweep instant play, the top prize is a stylish Honda HRV, giving players the opportunity to win a brand new car.

For those who prefer the RM5 Super 7 game, the first prize is an impressive RM1 million, which could turn lucky winners into instant millionaires.

Big Sweep and Super 7 Games Offer Millions in Prizes and Convenient Online Ordering

Both games also feature a second prize based on a 7-digit number draw.

The RM3 game offers a first prize of RM100,000 for the second chance draw, while the RM5 game ups the ante with a first prize of RM200,000, providing players with even more opportunities to win big.

Simultaneously, Big Sweep customers have the convenience of ordering their tickets through the Big Sweep online store.

This platform not only provides easy access to the games but also allows players to accumulate loyalty points with each purchase, adding an extra incentive for regular customers.

An excited guest at the launch of the revamped Big Sweep games poses with its mascot, embodying the spirit of fun and anticipation that the renewed instant scratch games promise to deliver. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Renewed Big Sweep and Super 7 Games Offer Multiple Chances to Win

But that’s not all – both games now feature a unique gameplay element that gives players a second chance to win even more prizes from a single investment, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already thrilling experience.

Speaking at the launch event in Kuala Lumpur today, Clarence Tan, PMS’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed games. “We are excited to introduce the renewed Big Sweep and Super 7 games to the market,” he said.

“We’ve spent over two years conducting extensive research and development on the renewed products, drawing inspiration from successful models implemented in Australia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States.”

He added, “The new products provide customers with attractive instant prizes, a higher probability of winnings, and a second chance to win more prizes from draw results. Join us to celebrate the renewed Big Sweep and Super 7 games. Lai Play, Lai Share, and Lai Celebrate.”

Tan unveils the revamped Big Sweep and Super 7 games at a launch event in Kuala Lumpur, promising players an elevated instant scratch experience with multiple chances to win big. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Instant Wins, Lasting Impact

In a heartwarming gesture, PMS has committed to donating all surpluses from Big Sweep to the Yu Cai Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to nurturing talent through education.

This move showcases the company’s commitment to providing entertainment and giving back to the community.

Big Sweep products are now available at selected retailers, including KK Mart and mobile sellers, making it easier than ever for players to play these exciting new games.

With the revamped Big Sweep and Super 7, PMS is set to redefine the meaning of instant play and bring a new level of joy and anticipation to scratch game enthusiasts nationwide.

