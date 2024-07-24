The Unspoken Pain: An STPM Candidate’s Plea For Parental Acceptance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a soul-baring revelation, an STPM candidate has courageously shared the depths of her pain and frustration after her father expressed his disappointment over her 2.42 (Cumulative Grade Point Average) CGPA.

The maximum achievable score is 4.00.

Her story is a reminder of the immense pressure students face and the critical role parents play in nurturing their children’s self-worth and mental well-being.

The student poured her heart out in a message that laid bare the emotional toll of her father’s reaction.

“Am I really just forced to become a teacher? I hate teaching. I dislike explaining. Abah thinks he knows me but he doesn’t (sic),” she writes, revealing the chasm between parental expectations and her own aspirations.

For context, in the Malay language, “Abah” is a respectful and affectionate way to address a father figure.

The Unrecognized Struggle: A Student’s Battle Against Limitations

Her words paint a picture of a student who has given her all despite her challenges and limitations.

“I’m fortunate enough to achieve above 2.00 pointer because Abah thinks it’s easy. No, it’s not,” she asserts, highlighting the immense effort and dedication she has put into her studies.

Her message also touches on the darker aspects of her struggle, alluding to past self-harm and the constant battle to find reasons to keep going.

“The only reason I’m not trying to harm myself again is because if I die, I don’t want other people to blame our family,” she confesses, exposing the depth of her pain and the weight of expectations on her shoulders.

#stpm question. Is 2.42 a bad pointer grade that it earns me a "i am dissapointed in you" by my own dad? pic.twitter.com/03qE57kT2M — Eda/Cupcake 🇲🇾 🍉 | ceo of 🐏 (@randomcupcakey) July 24, 2024

Redefining Success: Valuing Students Beyond Their Grades

This heart-wrenching story is a wake-up call for parents everywhere, urging them to recognize the immense pressure their children face and the impact their words and actions have on their mental well-being.

It is a plea for understanding, empathy, and unconditional love, regardless of academic achievements.

This student’s experience is not an isolated case; countless others have faced the burden of unrelenting parental standards, leading to emotional distress and self-doubt.

Didn't get perfect As for SPM/STPM & that disappointed my parents a lot. They were not used to see anything less than perfect from me. — tulipspeaks (@tulipspeaks) March 21, 2012

As a society, we must redefine success and recognize that a student’s worth cannot be measured solely by their grades.

Let this be a call to action for parents, educators, and society as a whole – to create a nurturing environment where every student feels supported, understood, and accepted.

