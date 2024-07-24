Iconic Penang Ferry “Pulau Kapas” Sinks, Leaving Behind A Sea Of Memories

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The people of Penang awoke to devastating news on Wednesday morning (24 July) as reports emerged that the iconic Pulau Kapas ferry had sunk at the Sultan Abdul Halim ferry terminal in Butterworth.

Eyewitnesses reported that the ferry, which had been a beloved fixture of Penang’s maritime landscape for decades, was noticed to be tilting heavily around 3 AM before ultimately succumbing to the waves, with over half of its body submerged in the sea.

The Penang Port Commission (SPPP) is working to raise the sunken ferry and restore it to its original position.

Firefighters are also on the scene, conducting oil spill control measures.

According to Kosmo, Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin, chairman of the SPPP, said that an official statement regarding the incident would be released shortly.

Preserving the Legacy: Plans to Transform Retired Penang Ferries into Tourist Attractions

For many Penangites, the Pulau Kapas and other ferries were more than just a mode of transportation; they symbolised their shared history and a repository of countless cherished memories.

The ferries, which had faithfully carried pedestrians and vehicles between Penang Island and the mainland for decades, were finally retired on 1 January 2021.

This marked the end of an era, as locals expressed their profound sense of loss and nostalgia while witnessing the old ferries being replaced by modern boats that swiftly shuttle foot passengers between Swettenham Pier on the island and the Sultan Abdul Halim Ferry Terminal on the mainland.

Pulau Kapas Ferry’s Legacy Lives On in Penang’s Heart

In an effort to preserve the ferry’s legacy, authorities had planned to transform the retired vessels into new tourist attractions.

The Pulau Kapas, along with four other iconic ferries – Talang-Talang, Pulau Payar, Pulau Undan, and Pulau Pinang – were handed over to three qualified companies to be repurposed as museums, floating restaurants, and tourist ferries.

As the people of Penang come to terms with the loss of their beloved ferry, many are left reflecting on the memories it carried with it beneath the waves.

The Pulau Kapas ferry may have sunk, but its legacy as an iconic symbol of Penang’s rich maritime heritage will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those who cherished it.

