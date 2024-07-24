Beer Signboard Steals The Show At MSSP Ping Pong Event

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When the Pahang School Sports Council (MSSP) organized a ping-pong event, its primary goal was to promote sports.

Little did they know that the event would soon become the talk of the town, but for the unexpected star of the show: the beer logo.

The event, which aimed to bring together ping pong enthusiasts among students, was in the spotlight when photos of the venue surfaced on social media.

The images featured the beer logo, which quickly became the topic of discussion on a Kuantan community Facebook group.

The Great Debate: Beer Logo Sparks Divided Opinions

Some pointed out that the presence of the beer logo was insensitive to Muslims, given the religious prohibition on alcohol consumption.

One user playfully suggested, “The venue is cheap… no budget,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

Amidst the light-hearted banter, some users raised concerns that children could be influenced after seeing the beer logo.

Another user commented, “Stupid… there are many other places you can do it… Why choose a place like that… indirectly, you’ve promoted alcohol to kids…”

The Unintended Presence of a Beer Logo at a Student-Focused Event

However, others took a more pragmatic approach, pointing out that the beer logo should not detract from the event’s charitable intentions.

One user astutely observed, “If you go there just to play ping pong and don’t drink, is it wrong? Facebook also has many non-halal sponsors… it’s not an issue… you can even preach here.”

It is important to note that, in all fairness, the beer logo was only visible in a limited section of the venue and not throughout the entire sports hall.

This suggests that the logo’s presence may have been unintentional or an oversight on the organizers’ part rather than an attempt to promote alcohol at a student-focused event, as critics claimed.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that there were also signboards of other companies on the premises.

This indicates that the sports hall may have been a multi-purpose venue that hosts various events and accommodates different sponsors.

Corporate Social Responsibility: Balancing Sponsorships and Sensitivities in a Diverse Society

The debate on social media highlighted the complex nature of sponsorships and partnerships in a diverse society.

While it is essential to be mindful of cultural and religious sensitivities, it is equally important to recognize the value of corporate support in facilitating charitable initiatives.

In a multicultural society, finding a balance that allows for the coexistence of different beliefs and practices without any group feeling marginalized or unfairly constrained is essential.

Tahfiz is a religion school. SJKC is not.



What about the tax from beer, 4d, Genting that use in our nation? It is gonna divide to the non-Muslim used?



And this tradition has been gone through 30 years in our SJKC community, it didn’t promote to the students drinking but funds. — Yumi 🕊 (@kaiyumi42) July 24, 2024

Many established brands in Malaysia, including beer and gaming industries, have a history of supporting various sporting events and community initiatives.

The beer company’s presence at the MSSP charity ping pong event, albeit unintentional, is a reminder of corporate entities’ role in contributing to the greater good.

The Power of Perspective: Focusing on the Positive Impact of Community Initiatives

As the discussion continues to unfold on social media, it is crucial to maintain a balanced perspective.

While the concerns raised by some users are valid and should be acknowledged, it is essential not to let the presence of a logo overshadow the event’s primary purpose.

By engaging in constructive dialogue and embracing a spirit of understanding, we can work towards building a more inclusive and compassionate community, one ping pong match at a time.

This is all the more important given a recent uproar over a beer company donating money to Chinese schools.

Many argue that donations should be judged based on their merits and the positive impact they could have on students’ education rather than focusing solely on the source of funds.

