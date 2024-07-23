Public Applauds Crackdown On Fuel Subsidy Abuse, Demands More Action In Johor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians from all walks of life have applauded the recent enforcement action against a petrol station in Sungai Bakap, Penang, for selling subsidized RON95 petrol to foreign vehicles.

The incident quickly went viral on social media and struck a chord with citizens who have long been frustrated by the blatant abuse of the country’s fuel subsidy system.

The public’s joy was discernible, with comments flooding social media platforms supporting the authorities’ actions.

“It’s about time!” exclaimed Suthakar Kathirvaloo, a concerned citizen and former newsman who believed that many petrol station owners, especially those in border states, are collaborating with foreigners to profit from the subsidized fuel.

“Petrol and diesel are exorbitant in Thailand. These are traitors in our midst. We must also check on our enforcement personnel.”

“Tahniah! Tengok kat Johor lah jugak an…(Well done! Look at Johor too, okay…)” wrote Dalilah Haji Dali, echoing the sentiment of many who feel that similar crackdowns should be carried out in Johor, where the problem is believed to be even more rampant due to the state’s proximity to Singapore.

Johor Emerges as the Frontline in Malaysia’s Fight Against Fuel Subsidy Abuse

As the news spread, Malaysians from all corners of the country united in their call for justice and fairness.

“Mantap! Now all Malaysians can help out in curbing this issue. Ambil gambar and share! (Take pictures and share!)” urged Jatt Zain, encouraging fellow citizens to take an active role in combating fuel subsidy abuse.

However, amidst the celebration, a sobering realization emerged: the problem is far from solved.

Like Dalilah, many pointed out that the real battleground lies south in Johor, where Singaporean drivers have long been accused of taking advantage of Malaysia’s subsidized petrol.

“Johor mesti lepas (If it happened in Johor, the culprit would surely escape),” lamented Awang McDermott, expressing the frustration felt by many who believe that enforcement efforts have been lacking in the southern state.

A Call for National Action

As the conversation continues to unfold, one thing is clear: Malaysians are united in their desire to protect the country’s resources and ensure that foreign entities do not exploit subsidies meant for citizens.

The public’s resounding support for the recent enforcement action in Penang has ignited a spark of hope, but it has also cast a harsh light on the need for more comprehensive and consistent efforts across the nation, particularly in Johor.

Since October 2020, all foreign-registered vehicles, including motorcycles, are prohibited from purchasing RON95 fuel in Malaysia.

With the nation’s eyes now fixed on this issue, pressure is mounting on authorities to take swift and decisive action.

The people have spoken, and their message is loud and clear: it is time to end fuel subsidy abuse once and for all.

The People Demand Action, But Will the Authorities Deliver?

The question remains: will those in power heed the call and take the necessary steps to safeguard Malaysia’s resources for the benefit of its citizens?

Only time will tell.

Many incidents have been recorded, with locals scolding the culprits who fill up their foreign-registered vehicles with subsidized fuel.

In some cases, the culprits even claim to be Malaysians.

However, the public quickly points out that this is still wrong, as the subsidies are meant for vehicles registered in Malaysia, regardless of the driver’s nationality.

