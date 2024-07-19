[Watch] This Uncle’s Thick Penang Accent Melts Hearts Across Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a nation where diversity is woven into the very fabric of society, a heartwarming video has emerged, capturing the essence of what makes Malaysia so unique.

A Chinese uncle from Permatang Pauh, Penang, whose impeccable command of the Malay language, complete with a charming local accent, has taken social media by storm.

The video has racked up thousands of views and shares.

It showcases the uncle engaging in a lively conversation, his fluent Malay peppered with a delightful northern twist.

The uncle reveals that he lives in a predominantly Malay village, which explains his mastery of the language.

The Power of Language

As the video continues to make waves online, it has sparked a flurry of heartwarming anecdotes from netizens who have experienced the magic of language firsthand.

@Maniarasu_Nagendran shares a touching tale from 2022, when a Malay “brother” came to his aid during an accident in Johor Bahru, Johor.

“Mugkin dia ingat aq ni X Reti ckp Bahasa…terus aq pon jwb la guna longhat Kedah.. terkejut abg tu😅,” he recounts, illustrating how a simple act of speaking in a local dialect can create unexpected connections and shatter preconceptions.

As @WanEzekiel playfully remarks, “Nasiblah bukan di kelantan. Kalau tak heboh satu semenanjung,” hinting at the unique linguistic landscape of Kelantan, one can’t help but smile at the thought of the uncle’s video creating an even greater sensation had it been shot there.

Bridging the Gap

In the end, the senior citizen’s story tugs at the heartstrings.

It is a tale of a man who effortlessly displays the linguistic tapestry of Malaysia, reminding us all of the beauty of embracing our differences and celebrating our shared humanity.

The uncle’s story is not isolated.

Many other Chinese Malaysians have mastered the Malay language or even speak it in a local dialect.

These individuals are a testament to the power of language in bridging cultural gaps and fostering a sense of unity among Malaysians from all walks of life.

Chinese yang duduk Kelantan ni kalau cakap loghat Kelantan memang nice kan? Berbual dalam bahasa melayu pun tak ada pelat cina sangat. pic.twitter.com/WcdsB04TxI — Amzar 🇲🇾 (@AmzarHakim_) April 19, 2020

However, the issue of Malay language proficiency among Malaysians can be an emotive one.

Some have argued that Malaysians who are not fluent in Malay are not patriotic.

This sentiment has been further fueled by a recent alleged case where a Malaysian was denied a passport due to their inability to speak Malay fluently.

Dah duduk Malaysia lama memang patut kena tahu cakap Melayu. Ni, time nak gi jpn nak amik ic apa semua tak tahu cakap melayu, memang patut pegawai tu tak nak buat. https://t.co/E3WlnlntOj — Shaun Murphy (@zxmxn) April 23, 2024

